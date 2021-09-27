P10 Holdings Announces New Board Composition

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTC: PIOE) announces new board composition.

P10 Holdings, Inc. ("P10") is pleased to announce that Edwin Poston, a Managing Partner and Co-Founder of TrueBridge Capital and Head of P10 Venture Solutions, and Scott Gwilliam, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Keystone Capital, have both joined the Board of P10. Robert Alpert, Chairman of the Board and Co-CEO of P10 commented, "We are thrilled to have Edwin and Scott join the Board. As Head of P10's Venture Solutions, Edwin's nomination shows the growing role of venture capital not only at P10, but also among all of the P10 clients globally. Further, as Scott has been an ardent supporter of P10 over the years, we are excited to formally bring him on the Board to help launch the next chapter of the P10 story."

Additionally, as part of the Board reorganization, P10 Chief Marketing Officer and RCP Advisors Co-Founder Jeff Gehl is stepping down from the P10 Board to make room for the new additions. C. Clark Webb, Co-CEO of P10, commented, "Jeff has been absolutely instrumental in the vision and success of P10 since its inception, and we don't expect that to change going forward. Jeff has graciously offered to step down to make room for the new appointments, but as Chief Marketing Officer at P10 overseeing the distribution of P10 investment products across our more than 2,400 clients globally, Jeff will remain integral to the growth and success of P10 going forward."

Full biographies of Edwin and Scott can be found below. For more information, please visit the P10 website at www.p10alts.com.

Mr. Poston is a Director of P10 Holdings. He is also a Managing Partner and co-founder of TrueBridge Capital. Prior to founding TrueBridge, he was a Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at The Rockefeller Foundation, where he had responsibilities across the portfolio, including the oversight of its venture portfolio. Prior to the Rockefeller Foundation, Edwin was the senior investment officer at Brandywine Trust, where he worked across a portfolio of more than $4 billion for a limited number of high-net-worth families and foundations. Before his start in private equity investing at Fallingwater, LLC, Edwin worked as an investment banker at NationsBanc Montgomery Securities (Bank of America Securities) and as an opportunistic real estate investor in Washington, D.C. Mr. Poston received a JD/MBA from Emory University, and a BA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Mr. Gwilliam is a director of P10 Holdings. He is also co-founder of Keystone Capital, a Chicago-based investment firm, where he has served as the Managing Partner since 2017. Mr. Gwilliam has served as a director of multiple companies. Since 2020, Mr. Gwilliam has served as a director of P10 Intermediate Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of P10 Holdings. Mr. Gwilliam also currently serves as a director of CONSOR Engineers, an infrastructure engineering firm, Movilitas, a global digital supply chain consulting and solutions company, Clearwater, a water operations and management company, Inspire11, a leading digital transformation and data analytics firm and Merge, a full-service marketing agency. Prior to founding Keystone, Mr. Gwilliam was with Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading middle market private equity firm, and Kidder, Peabody & Company, a New York based Investment Banking firm. Mr. Gwilliam received a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Virginia and a M.B.A. from Northwestern University.

Ownership Limitations

P10's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10's net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to the business and expected future events or future performance of P10 Holdings, Inc. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause its actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "targets," "likely," "will," "would," "could," and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about P10's ability to implement their business strategy, and their ability to consummate the contemplated transaction. The future performance of P10 may be adversely affected by various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, future capital requirements, regulatory actions or delays and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review P10's annual and quarterly reports. Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and P10 undertakes no duty to update this information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:info@p10alts.com