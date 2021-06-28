P.F. Chang's is expanding its P.F. Chang's To Go concept with two new locations in key markets as the global restaurant chain continues to meet demand for easily accessible Asian cuisine, adapting to the evolution of dining across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005108/en/

P.F. Chang's To Go launches its first Texas location. More than 50 P.F. Chang's To Go restaurants are planned across the U.S. through the end of 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The concept, which launched in 2020, features a smaller footprint, creating access to elevated Asian cuisine in high-density metropolitan communities, allowing more guests to experience the P.F. Chang's Asian favorites they know and love. P.F. Chang's To Go is a convenient format that provides a solution for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery.

P.F. Chang's To Go's new locations in Irving, Texas and Orlando, Florida, add to the rapidly growing number of To Go restaurants across the country, including five restaurants in New York City and three in Chicago. P.F. Chang's plans to have more than 50 To Go locations, including Colorado, Florida, Texas, New York, Louisiana, Nevada, and Arizona, by the end of 2022. More than 20 are already underway.

"Since launching P.F. Chang's To Go last year, Asian continues to be a go-to take out cuisine and we have seen a tremendous response from our customers," said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang's. "P.F. Chang's To Go is not a replacement for our full-scale restaurants, but we know consumers across the country are seeking convenient dining options and our evolving business model accommodates this desire. Looking ahead, we are excited to help our customers across the country enjoy all of their favorites faster and easier than ever."

The new P.F. Chang's To Go Las Colinas location at 5941 High Point Drive, Suite 110 in Irving, Texas, is open starting today. Florida will also open their first P.F. Chang's To Go when the Lake Nona location at 6982 Lake Nona Boulevard, Suite 112, Orlando, Florida, celebrates its grand opening next month. Both locations will operate Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to making P.F. Chang's more accessible in these communities, the new locations have also delivered 45 new jobs to Irving and Orlando, totaling 90 new jobs between the two markets. Qualified job candidates interested in a career at P.F. Chang's may apply at pfchangs.com/careers.

About P.F. Chang'sFounded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005108/en/