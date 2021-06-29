P&R Dental Strategies To Present On Artificial Intelligence And Future Of Dental Analytics At NADP CONVERGE 2021

P&R Dental Strategies experts will showcase how artificial intelligence-powered dental image analysis when combined with existing advanced algorithmic-based analytics on comprehensive dental claims data unlocks exciting new possibilities for the dental market.

HAMILTON, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Dental Strategies, LLC (P&R), the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental payer objectives, today announced their plan to present at the National Association of Dental Plans' annual CONVERGE conference, on September 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm CDT. The presentation is titled "A.I. and the Future of Dental Analytics: Artificial Intelligence technology enhanced with Big Data is unlocking exciting new possibilities in the dental market."

In the presentation session, the audience will learn why AI-enhanced image analysis, advanced algorithmic-based analytics, a comprehensive dental claims database, and highly-trained human dental consultants are all necessary to a successful AI-program. The effective combination of all four elements is needed to harness the new claim review capabilities while creating efficiency improvements within the payer organizations that have not been visible in existing AI-enhanced offerings.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of P&R says: "The potential enhancements to existing dental benefits operations that new AI technology can bring are enticing for forward-thinking payer organizations in the dental industry. We believe our 25-plus years of Big Data, advanced analytics and clinical expertise helping payers, coupled with our strategic partnership with Denti.AI, a leader in the AI-enhanced dental image analysis field, gives us an opportunity to articulate at NADP CONVERGE 2021 our conviction that it is the trifecta of AI-enhanced image analysis, advanced algorithmic-based analytics on comprehensive dental claims data and highly-trained human dental consultants that will transform traditional claim review."

Ty Hamilton, COO and General Manager of P&R Dental Strategies, said: "We are excited about the opportunity to present to the NADP Converge 2021 attendees and look forward to discussing real-life, practical dental payer operational efficiencies to be gained through thoughtful implementation guided by dental domain expertise."

About P&R Dental Strategies, LLCP&R Dental Strategies is the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence powered by DentaBase®, our national multi-payer claims database. P&R Dental Strategies' flexible, cutting-edge technology platform provides an enterprise-level suite of quality measurement, business forecasting, claim review and utilization management, provider profiling, fraud and abuse prevention and network development solutions to customers seeking to contain costs and maximize efficiency across their businesses. P&R Dental Strategies customers can depend on the support of an industry-leading team of dentists, consultants and statisticians to focus on their unique challenges.

