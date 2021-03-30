P&O Cruises Australia Extends Its Pause Until End Of July

MIAMI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises Australia is extending its pause in guest operations until the end of July this year as it remains positive about a pathway for the cruise industry's return to service.

The current rolling pause will affect cruises scheduled from 18 June to 30 July, 2021 (inclusive).

P&O Cruises is also cancelling voyages to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands for the remainder of the year given the uncertainty around borders. Unfortunately, this also affects this year's Cairns season where Pacific Explorer was to be based for two months from October.

Guests and travel agents will be contacted directly with solutions and alternative arrangements that will be tailored on a booking-by-booking basis.

"We are sorry that some of our guests will be unavoidably inconvenienced by these changes to the existing schedule at a time when we remain optimistic about returning to service as society keeps opening up," President of P&O Cruises Australia, Sture Myrmell, said.

"We are continuing our discussions with governments and health authorities to develop a framework for the staged resumption of cruising.

"As those discussions continue, today's changes are necessary as we take a practical approach to the current environment and continue to look forward to better days ahead."

Mr Myrmell said the cruise line was writing to guests affected by the extended pause and the other operational changes to apologise for the disruption to their holiday plans and to let them know of alternative arrangements.

Even amid the challenges of the past year, P&O Cruises has continued its fleet transformation so that it is ready to resume its leading role as Australia's home-grown cruise line.

"This includes preparing for Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure to join the P&O fleet this year to offer a very special cruising experience when we are again able to sail," Mr Myrmell said.

"As always, we thank our guests for their patience and understanding in relation to these changes, and especially for their continued loyalty to P&O Cruises. Our onboard teams can't wait to welcome guests to offer them the amazing cruise holiday experiences for which they are so renowned."

