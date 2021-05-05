P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause Until 17 September

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the periodic review of its temporary pause in operations, P&O Cruises Australia today announced a six-week extension to the pause to 17 September, 2021.

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the periodic review of its temporary pause in operations, P&O Cruises Australia today announced a six-week extension to the pause to 17 September, 2021.

The extension to P&O's voluntary pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart from 31 July to on or before the new date of 17 September 2021, and is consistent with the line's practical approach to the operating environment.

The extended pause is being applied as the cruise industry continues to work with relevant government authorities to establish a pathway for the restart of cruising in Australia.

Guests whose bookings have been affected will be notified of the pause and options available either directly or via their appointed travel agent.

P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said the decision reflected our respect for our guests so they could plan their holidays with as much certainty as possible.

"We are supporting our industry association as it works with governments and public health authorities to develop a framework for the successful resumption of cruising," Mr Myrmell said.

"I again wish to thank our guests for their unwavering loyalty to P&O Cruises Australia and their passion to cruise with us.

"We look forward to the day when a pathway is confirmed for cruising's return so that we can welcome everyone back onboard.

"For now, we continue to assist our guests in every way we can in spite of the current uncertainty."

Guests can track the progress of their future cruise credit or refund request via the tracking tool found on P&O's website at www.pocruises.com.au.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/po-cruises-australia-extends-cruising-pause-until-17-september-301283930.html

SOURCE P&O Cruises AU