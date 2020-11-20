P&G To Webcast Presentation From The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, December 2

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at...

Jon R. Moeller, Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) - Get Report will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 9:00 A.M. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

