OZY And Chevrolet Announce Their Genius Award Recipients

The Acclaimed Award Program, Which First Awarded Amanda Gorman in 2017, Has Announced the 10 Recipients of Their $10,000 Grants for Genius Ideas.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OZY Genius Awards (OGAs), sponsored by Chevrolet, offers 10 college students the grand opportunity of up to $10,000, along with the time and mentorship to turn their genius ideas into reality. This year's genius winners have just been chosen by a judges' panel featuring Padma Lakshmi, Katty Kay, Jalen Rose, Marc Lasry, Carmen Yulín Cruz and Dr. Monique Umphrey.

The winners were announced at OZY Fest, the media company's virtual festival of bold conversations and live performances. This year's winners are more diverse than ever and represent an intersectional range of interests and backgrounds, including 60% BIPOC (including Indigenous representation), 30% of students representing HBCUs or Black-serving Institutions, students with different abilities, international students and students on the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

The winners, in alphabetical order, are as follows:

Joel Baraka ( University of Wisconsin ) Dan Eggers (Baldwin Wallace University) Grace Fisher (University of Santa Barbara ) Marcinia Johnson ( Bennett College ) Antonia Ginsberg-Klemmt ( New College of Florida ) Arleen Lopez ( Rutgers University - Newark ) Dyllen Nellis ( Stanford University ) Brandy Star Merriweather (Clark- Atlanta College ) Gabriel Saruhashi ( University of Pennsylvania ) Tony Shu ( Harvard University )

"I think this year's winners represent the best of the best," says Carlos Watson, CEO of OZY. "In a year filled with difficulty, their bright ideas really shine through and give me hope for the future."

Previous OGA winners have gone on to world acclaim, including Amanda Gorman, who spoke at the 2021 presidential inauguration and is the current poet laureate, and Rohan Pavuluri, whose free bankruptcy app Upsolve was named one of Time magazine's best inventions of 2020.

