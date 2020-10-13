Ozone Generator Market By Technology, Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ozone Generator Market by Technology (Corona Discharge, Ultraviolet Radiation, Radiochemical, Electrolysis), Application (Water Purification, Air Purification, Food Processing, Organic Synthesis, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ozone generators market is projected to grow USD 1,124 million in 2019 to USD 1,465 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Increased non-conventional applications of ozone such as extrusion coatings and increasing demand for ozone generators from end-use industries such as food & beverages, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, among others are expected to accelerate the growth of the ozone generator market.

The pulp bleaching application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the pulp bleaching segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ozone bleaching is one of the key technologies considered for total chlorine-free (TCF) or elemental chlorine-free (ECF) pulp production. Ozone bleaching is usually conducted in medium consistency pulp and relatively low pH.

Benefits of ozone in pulp bleaching:

Chlorine and chlorine dioxide are replaced

Adsorbable organic Halide (AOX) is reduced or eliminated

BOD/COD is lowered, and the effluent color is reduced

A higher process water cycling rate can be achieved

The advantages of ozone over chlorine for pulp bleaching is expected to drive the growth of the ozone generator market in the pulp bleaching segment.

The corona discharge technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the corona discharge segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Corona discharge ozone generator is used for both industrial and commercial applications. The growth can be attributed to the advantages of corona discharge technology over other materials. This technology is cost-effective and has comparatively low maintenance.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the ozone generator market from 2020 to 2025. China, India, and Japan are witnessing rapid industrial, manufacturing, and infrastructural growth. Some of the economies in the Asia Pacific have tremendous market potential in terms of rising population, favorable government policies, and industrial growth. The region is attracting investors to set up production facilities because of the availability of raw materials and labor at lower prices. It has witnessed significant growth in manufacturing activities due to low manufacturing costs and support of the local governments.Increasing investments in R&D activities related to wastewater treatment are driving the growth of the ozone generator market in the Asia Pacific region. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), China and India are the two fastest-growing economies in the world. This economic growth is expected to increase industrial activities in these countries, leading to increased demand for treated water. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the ozone generator market in the region. Factors expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific ozone generator market include increasing population, rapid urbanization, increasing focus on maintaining high-quality municipal water supplies, industrialization, and stringent regulations related to waste-water treatment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Ozone Generator Market4.2 Ozone Generator Market, by Region4.3 North America Ozone Generator Market, by Application & Country4.4 Ozone Generator Market, by Major Countries 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Water Scarcity and Stringent Laws & Regulations5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Ozone Generators from Municipal Water Treatment Plants5.2.1.3 Increased Non-Conventional Applications of Ozone Generators5.2.1.4 an Alternative to Chlorine for Water Disinfection5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs5.2.2.2 Adverse Health Effects Associated with Ozone5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Systems5.2.3.2 Investments by Developed Countries in Emerging Economies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry 6 Industry Insights6.1 COVID-19 Impact6.1.1 Introduction6.1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment6.1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment6.1.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment6.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Ozone Generator Market6.2 Supply Chain6.3 Customer Analysis6.3.1 Business-To-Business (B2B)6.3.2 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)6.4 Pricing Analysis6.5 Macroeconomic Overview and Trends6.5.1 Introduction6.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp6.5.3 Trends in Oil & Natural Gas Prices 7 Ozone Generator Market, by Process7.1 Introduction7.2 Odor Control7.3 Groundwater Remediation7.3.1 Key Features of Ozone for Soil Remediation:7.3.2 Contaminants Destroyed by Ozone:7.4 Disinfection7.4.1 Advantages:7.4.2 Disadvantages: 8 Ozone Generator Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Corona Discharge8.3 Ultraviolet Radiation8.4 Electrolysis8.5 Radiochemical 9 Ozone Generator Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Water Purification9.3 Air Purification9.4 Pulp Bleaching9.5 Organic Synthesis9.6 Aquaculture9.7 Food Processing9.8 Surface Treatment9.9 Medicine & Aesthetics9.10 Others 10 Ozone Generator Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 Asia-Pacific10.3 North America10.4 Europe10.5 Middle East & Africa10.6 South America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping11.2.1 Visionary Leaders11.2.2 Innovators11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Competitive Benchmarking11.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio11.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence11.4 Overview11.5 Competitive Situations & Trends11.5.1 Partnerships11.5.2 Product Launches11.5.3 Contracts11.6 Market Share Analysis 12 Company Profiles12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation12.2 Xylem12.3 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions12.4 Ebara Corporation12.5 Toshiba Corporation12.6 Corotec Corporation12.7 Ozonetek Limited12.8 Lenntech12.9 Biotek Environmental Science Ltd.12.10 Biozone Corporation12.11 Mks Instruments12.12 Metawater Co., Ltd12.13 Ozonetech Systems Ots Ab12.14 Esco International Ltd12.15 Chemtronics Technologies ( India) Pvt. Ltd.12.16 Faraday Ozone12.17 Pinnacle Ozone Solutions, LLC12.18 Ecozone Technologies Ltd.12.19 Enaly Ozone Generator12.20 Absolute Systems Inc.12.21 International Ozone12.22 Teledyne API12.23 Industrie De Nora S.P.A12.24 Spartan Environmental Technologies12.25 Fujian Newland Entech Co. Ltd.12.26 Shandong Nippon Photoelectricity Equipment Co., Ltd12.27 Jinan Sankang Envi-Tech Co., Ltd12.28 Taoture International Enterprises Inc.12.29 Creative Oz-Air (I) Pvt Ltd12.30 Eltech Ozone12.31 Dongguan Beelee Electronics Co., Ltd.12.32 Ozonefac Limited12.33 Medozons Ltd. 13 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/930k22

