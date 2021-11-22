Ozan Balık M.D. Raises The Bar At Bravo Hair Clinic

Ozan Balik is a renowned doctor for Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery. The clinic is based in Istanbul and known for its natural results!

ISTANBUL, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ozan Balık M.D. has become one of the most prominent clinics in Turkey in the field of Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery. Operating on the principle of "touching the skin and repairing the souls," this boutique clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, is dedicated to exceeding its patients' expectations and transforming their lives.

The clinic offers a wide range of procedures, including rhinoplasty, facial aesthetics and body reshapings, such as VASER liposuction, tummy tuck, and mommy makeover, which is why 80% of its patients are women.

Additionally, it offers both male and female genital aesthetic surgeries and non-surgical procedures like botox, fillers, and mesotherapy.

High-quality hair transplant in Turkey is another reason behind Ozan Balık M.D.'s growing success and popularity among different age groups. The clinic performs FUE hair transplantation surgeries with high graft survival rates and natural-looking results.

Dr. Ozan Balık is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the European Rhinoplasty Society, and the Turkish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgeons. He and his medical experts follow all the high-quality standards of those prestigious communities.

They are robustly trained, highly skilled, and experienced in Full Body Reshape, VASER Lipoplasty, Rhinoplasty and mommy makeover.

Even after 21 years of experience in the field, the clinic continues to innovate and raise the bar in Aesthetic, Plastic, and Reconstructive Surgery. They use the latest methods, surgical devices, and cutting-edge technology to provide high-quality treatments and ensure each patient's utmost safety.

That's why Ozan Balık M.D. has high patient satisfaction rates and continues to attract men and women worldwide looking to transform their appearance. Numerous sources have already reported on the clinic's success, including international media and national TV broadcasts. Various interviews are available on YouTube and other social media as well.

What sets apart the Ozan Balık M.D. clinic is its commitment to innovation, high-quality treatments, patient satisfaction, and patient-centered care.

To achieve all those goals, the clinic has only two cases per day. That enables Dr. Ozan Balık and his medical team to continue to progress scientifically, improve their skills, and ultimately enjoy their work.

They put every patient's health and well-being first, even if that means refusing certain treatments. If a patient asks for an unrealistic aesthetic procedure that could be risky or provide unattractive results, the clinic won't accept the patient, no matter how much they may be willing to pay.

Dr. Ozan Balık and his medical team are strongly committed to scientific guidelines. They carry out only scientifically-proven procedures, ensuring they fit each patient's face and body perfectly. They protect patients to the fullest in case of potential complications and provide close patient follow-ups to ensure that healing and recovery go smoothly.

The Ozan Balık M.D. clinic offers a free, non-binding consultation for discussing each patient's needs and expectations and devising a plan for meeting them. Patients can learn more about the clinic and determine if it's the right fit, while Dr. Ozan Balık can ensure their expectations are realistic.

They can schedule a consultation via the clinic's official website, phone, email, WhatsApp, or Instagram. International patients can book an online appointment to learn more about Ozan Balık M.D.'s surgical and non-surgical procedures and make an informed decision before making any travel arrangements.

Ozan Balık M.D. offers different packages to international patients as well to make their stay stress-free and enhance their experience. They can get hotel accommodation and airport-hotel-clinic transfers if they so desire.

