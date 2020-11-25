Oyster Point Pharma To Attend The Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 and host investor meetings.

About Oyster Point PharmaOyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Oyster Point Pharma's lead product candidate, OC-01 nasal spray, a highly selective cholinergic agonist, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. OC-01 nasal spray's novel mechanism of action re-establishes tear film homeostasis by activating the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway to stimulate the glands and cells responsible for natural tear film production, known as the lacrimal functional unit.

Investor C ontact : Tim McCarthy LifeSci Advisors, LLC (212) 915-2564 investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media C ontact: Sheryl Seapy, W2O Group (213) 262-9390 sseapy@w2ogroup.com