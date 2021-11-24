Oyster Point Pharma Announces Expansion Of Executive Leadership Team To Support Commercialization Of Tyrvaya™ (varenicline Solution) Nasal Spray For The Signs And Symptoms Of Dry Eye Disease

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced the promotion of Barry Rosenfeld, JD as General Counsel, and Raegan A. McClain, JD, LLM, CCEP as Chief Compliance offer, both of whom will join the executive leadership team.

"We are thrilled to expand our executive team and promote Barry as our General Counsel and Raegan as Chief Compliance Officer," said Jeffrey Nau, M.M.S, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. "Our focus at Oyster Point Pharma is to commercialize Tyrvaya TM (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray and rapidly advance our pipeline forward. Barry and Raegan have significant expertise across the legal and compliance functions within the pharmaceutical industry. We look forward to their counsel as continue to build Oyster Point into a leading company in the eye care space."

Mr. Barry Rosenfeld

Barry brings over 25 years of legal, compliance and leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to Oyster Point he held positions of increasing responsibility within Novartis, most recently as the Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Novartis Finance Corporation. Barry graduated from New York University School of Law with a J.D. and from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in political science.

Ms. Raegan McClain

Raegan McClain has over 20 years of legal and compliance experience in the pharmaceutical industry at a number of biotech companies, most recently having launch experience at Optinose. Raegan graduated from University of Pittsburgh School of Law with a J.D. and from Penn State University with a B.S. in psychology.

About TYRVAYA TM (varenicline solution) Nasal SprayTYRVAYA (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray 0.03 mg (formerly referred to as OC-01 nasal spray) is a highly selective cholinergic agonist that is FDA-approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease as a multidose nasal spray. The parasympathetic nervous system, the "rest and digest" system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. The efficacy of TYRVAYA Nasal Spray in dry eye disease is believed to be the result of varenicline's activity at heteromeric sub-type(s) of the nicotinic acetylcholine (nACh) receptor where its binding produces agonist activity and activates the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway resulting in increased production of basal tear film as a treatment for dry eye disease. Varenicline binds with high affinity and selectivity at human α4β2, α4α6β2, α3β4, α3α5β4 and α7 neuronal nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The exact mechanism of action is unknown at this time.

TYRVAYA TM Important Safety InformationThe most common adverse reaction reported in 82% of patients was sneezing. Events that were reported in 5-16% of patients were cough, throat irritation, and instillation-site (nose) irritation. There are no contraindications associated with TYRVAYATM (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray.

Please see full Prescribing Information at www.tyrvaya-pro.com/prescribinginformation.

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA approval for TYRVAYA TM (varenicline solution) Nasal Spray for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor ContactTim McCarthy LifeSci Advisors, LLC (212) 915-2564 investors@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact Sheryl SeapyReal Chemistry(213) 262-9390 sseapy@realchemistry.com