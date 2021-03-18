Oxi Fresh Plans Expansion In Boston

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, looks to expand the brand in Boston and surrounding communities. Oxi Fresh plans to be operating in cities including Quincy, Newton, Medford, and more.

"We have 10 exceptional carpet cleaning franchise territories available in Boston and neighboring areas," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development. "We'd love to see those territories in the hands of qualified, talented entrepreneurs within the next 12 months."

With nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, having available territories in the Greater Boston area is a unique opportunity for people that want to own their own business with an industry-leading carpet cleaning franchise company. Brand expansion in the metro area would coincide nicely with the city's expected growth of 15-17 percent by 2030. New Oxi Fresh locations could bring jobs, innovation, and an eco-friendly carpet cleaning process to eastern Massachusetts.

The carpet cleaning franchise has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry due to its green process which doesn't rely on carpet saturation like a steam cleaner. Oxi Fresh requires around 95% less water than more traditional cleaning methods. Oxi Fresh can achieve quality results while using less water due to the company's suite of green carpet cleaning solutions and powerful equipment.

"Our green concept is powerful," said Mr. Kline. "We've created a revolutionary cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products. Through our extensive network of franchise owners, customers get effective cleanings that are safe for kids, pets, and the planet as a whole. Plus, Oxi Fresh has a lot to offer first-time and multi-unit franchise owners in terms of systems and support."

2020 saw the carpet cleaning franchise brand's strongest week in terms of the number of appointments booked. Despite the pandemic, the company also regularly had higher numbers of appointments booked per week in the second half of 2020 when compared to the second half of 2019. This increased demand exemplifies the brand's excellent position for even further expansion in 2021.

Promoting this growth is Oxi Fresh's advanced support system, including its centralized Scheduling Center and innovative marketing programs. These tools provide Oxi Fresh's carpet cleaning franchisees the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"With almost 450 locations open throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward to continue our mission of providing communities with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services," said Founder and CEO, Jonathan Barnett. "We are eager to surpass the 500 unit mark in 2021 and further strengthen our presence."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning® Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleaning and exceptional results through a unique, low-moisture process. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has nearly 450 locations throughout the United States and Canada with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oxi-fresh-plans-expansion-in-boston-301250644.html

SOURCE Oxi Fresh