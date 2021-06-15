Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning Works With Water.org To Help Families Gain Access To Safe Water

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, has donated over $128,000 to the non-profit Water.org since 2015. Over the years, Oxi Fresh's contributions have empowered more than 13,000 people with long-term access to safe water. This access to water is key to further economic opportunity, education, and improved health.

"Every company should give back. Philanthropy sends an important message that a business is more than an earnings machine - it's a part of the global community. Giving shows that we care - that we truly want to make a difference," said Oxi Fresh Founder and CEO Jonathan Barnett. "We couldn't be more proud of our contributions to such an important and worthwhile cause."

Hundreds of millions of people lack access to clean water and sanitation, but Water.org is changing lives with every dollar donated. Through partnerships with in-country financial institutions, the organization connects people in need with small, affordable loans to get access to safe water at home. Water.org doesn't merely give out water - they empower local people and communities so that they can have sustainable, long-term water and sanitation solutions.

"They're a revolutionary organization," said Mr. Barnett. "We're amazed by what they've been able to accomplish with our donations."

Water and Oxi Fresh Carpet CleaningWater is important to Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. In fact, water conservation has been one of the company's highest priorities since it was founded in 2006. To date, the carpet cleaning brand has saved many tens of millions of gallons of water with its innovative, low-moisture cleaning process. This method requires only two gallons of water to clean a home instead of the 40-60 gallons required by many traditional steam cleaners.

"One of our goals at Oxi Fresh is to provide our clients with not only a world-class cleaning experience but also unexpected convenience and a green method," said Mr. Barnett. "Many people expect their carpets to take forever to dry, but our water-conserving system dries quickly and greatly reduces water usage. On top of that, we give back."

Oxi Fresh donates to Water.org with every appointment that customers schedule through the brand's Online Scheduler. The proceeds go towards Water.org's efforts to help families in Africa, Asia, and Latin America get access to safe water and sanitation solutions.

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results through innovative products and modern technology. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and robust processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

About Water.orgWater.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than thirty-six million lives around the world through access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org has been pioneering market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis for 30 years - giving women hope, children health, and communities a future. Learn more at http://water.org and www.facebook.com/water, or join them at www.twitter.com/water.

