Oxford Opens The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood And Hollywood's Largest Rooftop Venue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC announce the opening of the The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood, located at 1400 Cahuenga Boulevard (one block south of Sunset Boulevard), a 220-room luxury lifestyle hotel with food & beverage outlets including SoCal-centric restaurant and bar ALK, a courtyard event space with seven adjacent hospitality suites and the 12,000 square foot I|O rooftop, featuring a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, two bars, swimming pool, fire pits and water feature.

Now open to the public, this is Oxford's 10 th hotel in California and 12 th in the western region. "We are excited about the growth of the Godfrey brand and our continued national expansion," says John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "Our confidence in the dynamism of the emerging Hollywood submarket makes us particularly enthusiastic about this project".

"We are delighted to be opening our doors in what many view as the new center of gravity in Hollywood, coinciding with other newly built neighboring properties, including the state-of-the-art Netflix on Vine campus and luxury apartment towers Jardine and The Rise Hollywood," says Sarang Peruri, Chief Operating Officer of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Partner of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "The Godfrey Hotel's positioning is synergistic with nearby entertainment driven offices/studios, luxury apartments and extensive retail, restaurants, and nightlife in and around Cahuenga Blvd."

The property combines The Godfrey Hotel brand ethos—known for its vibrant nightlife, dynamic restaurants, sophisticated architecture, cutting-edge technology, high touch service culture, and prime location—with a captivating yet authentic interior design and art harkening back to Old Hollywood. "The hotel is truly central to Hollywood - surrounded by numerous dining options beloved by locals and world-famous attractions and entertainment venues ideal for visitors looking for a quintessential LA experience," says George Jordan, president of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC.

The hotel's curated art program and immersive interior design set the stage for ultimate Hollywood moments. The guest arrival experience begins with a private driveway and porte-cochère, with thoughtful touches including glittering concrete flooring that scintillates under spotlights, a nod to Hollywood's red carpet flashing camera lights, and floor-to-ceiling retractable glass walls, creating an indoor-meets-outdoor California experience. An expansive backlit feature wall serves as the backdrop to the check-in experience.

Following check-in, guests of The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood are treated to guestrooms complete with king or double queen beds as well as luxurious bathrooms with rain showers, brass finishes, and glass doors. The oversized TVs, desks, glass and wood barn doors, attractive millwork and flooring, and cutting edge in-room technology appeal to business and leisure travelers as well as families, making it the ideal setting for visitors from all walks of life. Unique to a select number of rooms, guests can enjoy a Juliette balcony opening to a private courtyard space with lush greenery and lounge furniture. "We are thrilled to begin welcoming guests to The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood as it is set to become one of the city's premier hotels with unmatched amenities in the heart of Hollywood," says Clay Andrews, Vice President of Operations, West Coast and General Manager of The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood at Oxford Hotels & Resorts. "In addition to everything the city has to offer, the hotel provides guests with a boutique experience enhanced by distinctive accommodations, including the largest rooftop space in Hollywood."

In the spirit of Los Angeles' green initiatives and Oxford's eco-friendly management philosophy, the hotel provides bike valet and bike parking, electric vehicle charging stations, solar panels on the rooftop, energy-efficient smart thermostats, and environmentally friendly hotel operations.

Artwork and DesignThe Godfrey features custom and interactive Art-Deco inspired pieces throughout, designed and fabricated by Los Angeles native artist Nick Petronzio, in collaboration with Kevin Barry Fine Art. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood's interiors were designed by The Gettys Group of Chicago and exteriors were designed by Los Angeles-based Steinberg Hart. The hotel evokes sophisticated glamour with a forward-thinking attitude and a design that commands attention. Included in the hotel's expansive art collection is the one-of-a-kind "I Love You" sculpture at the hotel entrance; a life-sized brushed bronze "Dress and Tuxedo" sculpture, evocative of a dancing couple in Old Hollywood style; and a seven-piece sculpture spelling out "Godfrey." Guests can also engage with sculptures like the heavenly set of hand-painted gold wings inspired by the golden age of Hollywood, spanning over 6.5 feet high in the lobby. Other design highlights include a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, allowing for hotel and client-curated content, and original, fashion-forward art and architecturally arresting light fixtures throughout. The furnishings throughout the property were thoughtfully selected to embody accessibility while still being fashionable and sculptural.

I|O Rooftop, ALK, and Courtyard Event SpaceThe ground floor features a SoCal-centric restaurant and bar, ALK,which also opens today, offering an elevated menu featuring a wide selection of plant-based and vegan options, as well as premium fish and meat dishes utilizing California's bright and fresh seasonal produce. The retro-chic aesthetic is inspired by Hollywood's historic past and present while encouraging a social and vibrant ambiance. Color palettes include smoky green and blush pink juxtaposed with black-and-white finishes, along with design statements such as a large draping pearl necklace hanging from the ceiling. Perched on top of the hotel, I|O Rooftopfeatures the largest public rooftop venue in Hollywood, spanning over 12,000 square feet. It seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor spaces, offering two bars and a glittering pool for the quintessential sun-soaked Southern California experience. Guests and locals alike can mingle while enjoying light bites and cocktails, with stunning views of Hollywood, Century City, and Downtown LA skylines, as well as the iconic Hollywood sign. The courtyard event space and seven adjacent hospitality suites provide opportunities for unique private events. Room service is also available seven days a week for hotel guests.

About The Godfrey Hotel HollywoodLocated in the vibrant heart of Southern California's most iconic neighborhood, The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood sits one block south of Sunset Blvd. and is a short walk from many of the region's most sought-after destinations. This includes the famed Hollywood Bowl amphitheater, Universal Studios, the Capitol Records building, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Grauman's Chinese Theatre, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, and more. With art fabricated by Los Angeles native artist Nick Petronzio in partnership with curator Kevin Barry Fine Art, interior designer The Gettys Group and architect Steinberg Hart, this all-new 220-room hotel embodies the energy of—and in a way defines—new Hollywood. It arrives at an exciting time for the neighborhood as major entertainment, tech, and creative houses now call the area home including Netflix, Live Nation, Fender, and Buzzfeed. Locals and visitors alike enjoy the property's SoCal-centric restaurant and bar ALK, a courtyard wine bar with multiple seating areas, and the 12,000 square foot I|O rooftop, featuring a 70-foot projection mapping video wall, two bars, swimming pool, fire pits and water feature. The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood is Oxford Hotels & Resorts 10 th hotel in California and 12 th in the western region.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally-intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (15,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (1,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Its growing national portfolio of luxury lifestyle hotels and brands include Audrey, Cass, Felix, Godfrey, Griffon, Julian, King George, Le Méridien Essex Chicago, London House, Hotel Los Gatos, Porter, Thompson ( Chicago), Versey, and Vertigo. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool-centric food & beverage venues. These include About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, and WTR. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

