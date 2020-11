Oxford Immunotec To Hold A Virtual Investor Event On December 17, 2020

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to hold a virtual investor event on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Matt McLaughlin, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be concurrently webcast with a slide presentation.

The call topics will include:

A deep dive into the TB market and how investments made over the past few years have re-positioned the Company to capitalise on what the Company believes is a great long-term growth opportunity. This will include an update on the Company's automation plans and the role the Company believes automation will play in driving that growth.

The longer term vision for the Company including the role of both organic and inorganic initiatives and deployment plans for the Company's balance sheet.

A briefing on the Company's SARS-CoV-2 plans. The Company will provide its views, based on the significant base of evidence already gathered, on the role that T cells play in SARS-CoV-2, how they might be used and what the Company's specific plans are going forwards for its tests.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers or +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 8665756, approximately 15 minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com. The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. We are uniquely placed as the only company in the world offering regulated ELISPOT assays for T cell measurement, with approval around the globe. Our leading product, the T-SPOT ®. TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The Company is an experienced manufacturer of IVD tests, operating under a fully audited Quality Management System, ensuring rigorous batch control. The company has manufactured in excess of 20 million clinical T cell tests for TB infection. The T-SPOT. TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

