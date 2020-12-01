Oxford Capital Group, LLC Expands California Portfolio With Contrarian Acquisition Of Five Properties In Downtown San Francisco And Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces today the acquisition of five Bay Area hotels (three in San Francisco: King George Hotel; Hotel Griffon; and The Inn at Union Square; and two in Silicon Valley: Creekside Inn...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxford Capital Group, LLC announces today the acquisition of five Bay Area hotels (three in San Francisco: King George Hotel; Hotel Griffon; and The Inn at Union Square; and two in Silicon Valley: Creekside Inn in Palo Alto and Hotel Los Gatos) with plans to reposition many of the assets. Oxford Capital Group's wholly owned affiliate, Chicago-based Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC, takes over management of the properties as of today. These five hotels bring Oxford's Bay Area footprint to nine properties, and join its growing national lifestyle hotel portfolio, which includes Godfrey; LondonHouse; Julian; Essex; Felix; Audrey; Cass; Versey and others.

"We have been contrarian, value-oriented investors in the lodging sector for nearly 30 years, starting with the RTC crisis of the early '90s, during the post-9/11 environment, throughout the global financial crisis, and now COVID. Through multiple cycles we have consistently had the courage of our convictions to step up during periods of great uncertainty," says John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman, and CEO of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "This is a compelling portfolio of assets in strong locations and submarkets, conservatively leveraged, that we were able to secure at a particularly attractive basis. Despite the current challenging environment in the travel and hospitality space, we remain sanguine about the medium to long-term desirability of downtown San Francisco and Silicon Valley. We believe these attributes will result in a successful outcome for ourselves and our investors."

Oxford's Bay Area acquisitions include three in Downtown San Francisco and two in Silicon Valley:

King George Hotel (334 Mason St., SF): opened 1914; 153-room; 1,150 sq. ft. meeting space; includes a Lobby Bar

Hotel Griffon (155 Steuart St., SF): opened 1906; 62-room; 308 sq. ft. meeting space; includes Perry's Restaurant

The Inn at Union Square (440 Post St, SF): opened 1980; 30-room; includes Chloe Gallery

Creekside Inn (3400 El Camino Real, Palo Alto ): opened 1955; 136-room; 1,400 sq. ft. meeting space; includes CIBO Restaurant, Driftwood Deli, and a Metro PCS store

): opened 1955; 136-room; 1,400 sq. ft. meeting space; includes CIBO Restaurant, Driftwood Deli, and a Metro PCS store Hotel Los Gatos (210 E. Main St., Los Gatos ): opened 2002; 72-room; 2,000 sq. ft. meeting space; includes Dio Deka restaurant and Verde Touch holistic massage center

"We are optimistic about the recovery potential of the San Francisco Bay Area lodging market," says Sarang Peruri, chief operating officer of Oxford Capital Group, LLC and partner of Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC. "These properties are poised to outperform given unique product offering and locations with historically attractive business, leisure, and group demand. We plan to leverage our track record in owning and managing distinctive urban lifestyle hotels as we navigate through these unprecedented times and hopefully head towards normalcy in the coming months and years."

The terms of the sale are not disclosed at this time. For information, visit www.oxford-capital.com.

About Oxford Capital Group, LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Oxford Capital Group, LLC is an award-winning international real estate investment, development, and management firm that focuses on large-scale acquisitions, developments, redevelopments, and operationally-intensive real estate. Oxford, its affiliates, and principals have been involved in over $3 billion of real estate and private equity investments, with a primary focus on hospitality (13,000+ hotel rooms); hospitality anchored mixed use projects including multi-family (1,000+ units); senior housing (3,000+ units); urban retail; and parking. Oxford Hotels & Resorts, LLC is its wholly owned hotel management affiliate, which specializes in operating, managing, and branding distinctive, high design luxury lifestyle hotels, and food & beverage venues. Its growing national portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands include Audrey, Cass, Essex, Felix, Godfrey, Julian, LondonHouse, and Versey. It also has a growing collection of restaurants, rooftops, bars and pool-centric food & beverage venues. These include About Last Knife (ALK), I|O Rooftop, LH Rooftop, Ruka, Spa Boutique, SX Sky Bar, and WTR. Oxford Living, LLC is its senior housing investment and management platform. Oxford Residential, LLC is its multi-family development affiliate.

