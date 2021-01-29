OwnersBox Is Bringing Weekly Fantasy Sports To Missouri Participants

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that their game is available to fantasy sports players in Missouri.

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that their game is available to fantasy sports players in Missouri.

The Missouri Gaming Commission issued OwnersBox a Paid Fantasy Sports Contest Operator license after a four-month process that required extensive background checks on operators/key employees, financials, key policies on responsible play, customer verification, and segregated player funds.

OwnersBox launched their game-changing product to most U.S. markets and Canada on Sept. 5, 2020. They will be one of only eight paid fantasy sports operators licensed in the state of Missouri and the first to offer this weekly concept.

Brian Kipp, OwnersBox CEO, stated, " Missouri is a key market in our overall growth strategy. Our legal and compliance teams worked efficiently with the Missouri agents to ensure our platform, policies and structure met the high standards set by the Gaming Commission. I am very pleased that users in Missouri now have the opportunity to play on our new, engaging weekly fantasy sports platform."

In recent months, OwnersBox has entered into strategic partnerships and welcomed NFL quarterback Drew Brees as an investor and spokesperson.

Missouri-based players will be able to participate on the OwnersBox platform starting January 27.

OwnersBox Fantasy Sports is available via the web at www.ownersbox.com, or on mobile at the Apple App store and Google Play store.

