OwnersBox Hires Jacob Kauble As VP Of Marketing

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnersBox, an innovative sport-tech company behind the new Weekly Fantasy Sports (WFS) platform, is ecstatic to announce that they have hired Jacob Kauble as VP of Marketing.

Before joining OwnersBox, Jacob was the VP of Media at Vayner Media, a full-service consumer-centric digital agency where he led omnichannel marketing strategies for the Los Angeles agency's clients; Johnson and Johnson, TikTok, Lyft, & Mint Mobile. His 17-year career includes senior media positions at some of the world's premier agencies such as Dentsu and Publicis Sapient. He has a broad range of marketing and media strategy experience working in the OTT Sports Entertainment, Casino & Gaming hospitality categories for DAZN, Borgata, MGM, and William Hill.

When asked for comment, Jacob stated: "I am humbled to be joining the OwnersBox team. I'm excited to embark on this new journey to help them become a preeminent player in the fantasy sports space."

OwnersBox received a large number of applicants for the position and felt that Jacob was the right fit for the team. He joins OwnersBox at an exciting point in time, as they are preparing to release a new product in the coming weeks.

Jacob is the last core department head needed to complete OwnersBox's go-to-market push in 2021. Jacob will make an immediate impact as he will work to build out the marketing team; all interested parties can apply via jobs@ownersbox.com.

