Owlet To Participate In Two Upcoming Virtual MedTech Events

Owlet Baby Care Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company"), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, will participate in the 2021 Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools, and Diagnostics Summit, which will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Kurt Workman, Owlet's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Meetings may be requested through Oppenheimer.

Kurt Workman will also be participating in the virtual IPO Edge Roundtable, which will also be held on Wednesday, May 26, at 1:00 pm EDT. The roundtable topic is "Digital Health and Parenting" and will include panelists from other digital platform companies. Interested parties may view a live webcast of the discussion using a link posted to the Owlet website at https://owletcare.com/pages/investor-relations

About Owlet

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet's mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet's digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In February, Owlet entered into a definitive merger agreement with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) ("Sandbridge"), a special purpose acquisition company.

In February, Owlet entered into a definitive merger agreement with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) ("Sandbridge"), a special purpose acquisition company.

Participants in the Solicitation

Sandbridge and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Sandbridge's stockholders with respect to the proposed business combination. The names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Sandbridge are contained in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.

Owlet and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Sandbridge in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination are included in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, estimates, targets, and projections in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the regulatory pathway for Owlet products and responses from regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and similar regulators outside of the United States; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the evolution of the markets in which Owlet competes; the ability of Owlet to implement its strategic initiatives and continue to innovate its existing products; the ability of Owlet to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Owlet's business; the limited operating history of Owlet.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Sandbridge nor Owlet undertakes any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

