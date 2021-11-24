Owlet, Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Owlet Inc. F/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Owlet, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (OWLT) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, or held Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021, and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered a loss due to Owlet Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, on July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc. (the "Business Combination"). Owlet designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children. Owlet's flagship product is Smart Sock - a baby monitor that allows parents to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rate, and sleep trends in real time.

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed it had received a warning letter from the FDA, which stated that "the Company's marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product … renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from the FDA." Owlet has not obtained the necessary clearance or approval. The FDA "requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values." On this news, Owlet's stock fell 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021. As a result, Sandbridge investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.81 per share. Owlet has since ceased distribution of Smart Sock in the U.S. The Company's stock now trades below $4.00.

If you purchased Owlet Inc. (OWLT) securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, or held Sandbridge common stock as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021, you have until January 18, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas(800) 350-6003 adumas@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Owlet Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124006170/en/