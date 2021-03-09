Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity By Appointing 25-year Healthcare Veteran Coming From Philips As New Healthcare General Manager

Owlet Baby Care Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company"), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim Fidacaro as Healthcare General Manager. The appointment of Fidacaro further strengthens Owlet's leadership team expansion as the company continues to disrupt and transform the connected nursery ecosystem of the future.

Fidacaro comes to Owlet as the Healthcare General Manager with 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a deep background in digital healthcare and medical devices. Prior to joining Owlet, Fidacaro drove Philips' strategic roadmap for Healthcare Informatics and marketing operations for Connect Care, following roles as Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at ImaCor, and C.E.O. of Synsei Medical, an early-stage wearable maternal and baby digital healthcare company, and an executive at Mindray, as Dean of the Technology Research Institute. Fidacaro's innovation expertise extends to his as a holder of numerous U.S. patents and several design awards.

"I met the Owlet team in their early stages, as I was leading other digital healthcare platforms, and was very impressed with how they live their mission to empower modern parenting worldwide with the right insights at the right time," says Jim Fidacaro, new Healthcare General Manager at Owlet. "Today, more than 1.5 million parents have put their trust in the Owlet brand, helping them monitor over 850,000 babies with over four-trillion heartbeats tracked. I am honored to join the Owlet family, a team that I believe has a data set that could revolutionize healthcare in pediatrics, and to accelerate the digital telehealth ecosystem and Artificial Intelligence from parents to babies."

Owlet expects Fidacaro's healthcare experience to help catapult the brand forward as Owlet seeks to position itself as a leader in data-driven insights on infant health and telehealth. As an example of the potential power of Owlet's data set, a recent study reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Cleveland Clinic and published in The Journal of Pediatrics found the cumulative incidence of irregular heartbeat among infants using the Owlet Smart Sock to be significantly higher than rates reported in prior studies.

"I couldn't be more confident in the future of Owlet with the addition of Jim to help us expand Owlet as a connected nursery ecosystem with the potential to enable data-driven telehealth at home," said Kurt Workman, CEO and founder of Owlet. "We believe the Cleveland Clinic study is indicative of the types of meaningful insights that we can observe from our products, and we are thrilled to be able to leverage Jim's deep knowledge of the healthcare industry and innovation in healthcare products as we continue our growth trajectory. Our goal is to bring modern parents increased transparency and education about their children through our new and forthcoming product and software services. Every parent deserves to feel empowered during the journey of parenthood, and I know bringing Jim on board will help get us closer to reaching even more parents globally."

About Owlet Baby Care

Owlet Baby Care was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet's mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind, and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet's digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

