Owlcam. Life Is Always On. See It All.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CallPass today announced the forthcoming release of its Owlcam 5.0, the latest evolution of its leading always-on personal vehicle security system, from the Owlcam brand. A trusted companion to watch over what is yours, what you drive, and those you love. This is much more than a camera. This is a constant cloud-based connection to real-time knowledge, designed by world-class engineers leveraging state-of-the-art technology.

Because the world never stops, and life comes at you fast. The good, the bad, and the unexpected alike. Close calls, fender benders, or carpool karaoke. Blink and you will miss it. Owlcam looks out for what matters, day, or night, in and around your car, on and off the road.

Owlcam vouches for you and provides the tools, connectivity, and knowledge you need to stay on top of your safety and security. The latest Owlcam 5.0 boasts an array of welcomed improvements:

Infrared (IR) Sensors provide enhanced night vision to visibly illuminate dark vehicle interiors providing crystal clear live view and video recordings even in pitch-black environments.

"OK Presto, I'm being pulled over" voice command triggers the camera to start recording during an interaction with the police. This feature extends upon the pioneering "OK Presto" clips by Owlcam and auto-saves all footage to the cloud. This feature will also be available to current customers with an Owlcam 3.0 or Owlcam 4.0 in early March.

160 GB on-board storage = 160 hours of HD video now in addition to the cloud storage that stores all your auto-detected clips from people, vehicles, accidents, break-ins, bumps, and damage you can store more of the moments you love and the unexpected.

Additionally, coming in April all versions of the Owlcam will, once again, have the ability to contact and notify 9-1-1 /first responders automatically in the event of an unfortunate accident being detected. There are also several additional features such as a Panic Button and other personal and vehicle safety functionality that will be integrated with the service through the Owlcam mobile APP soon.

"The launch of Owlcam 5.0 represents a key milestone for the brand," commented Jason Ashton, CEO of Owlcam. "Since rescuing and revitalizing the Owlcam brand in May 2020 our teams have worked tirelessly to listen and gather feedback from thousands of Owlcam customers and have incorporated the main elements of that feedback into this Owlcam 5.0 release."

"We're building an active community, sharing stories, and helping to make each other safer on the road," said Jason Ashton. "Together, we will help you capture all those important moments and see more of the world. Because the more you see, the more you know."

In anticipation of shipments beginning on March 19th, 2021, pre-orders for Owlcam 5.0 will be accepted starting February 19th, 2021. Customers purchasing during this period will benefit from discounted hardware pricing at $259.00 down from $269.00 for 1 camera. Additionally, discounted pricing is also given when purchasing a 2 camera or 3 camera pack. All cameras must be activated with a monthly or prepaid annual Connect Plan.

All versions of the Owlcam, once activated, come with a Wi-Fi-only mode that allows customers to use the camera without a 4G LTE Connect Plan. Wi-Fi-only mode ensures that you can connect to your camera within close range and download any recordings to your phone via the mobile APP. If using Wi-Fi-only mode real-time alerts are not enabled.

For more information on products and pricing, visit www.owlcam.com/products.

Owlcam is now proud to offer special discount pricing for Military & First Responders who go the extra mile in their jobs and deserve the protection that does too.

