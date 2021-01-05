Owl Cyber Defense Enhances Advanced Network Security Capabilities With Acquisition Of Trident Assured Collaboration Systems

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC ("Owl"), a global market leader in cybersecurity solutions and services for defending network boundaries and enabling secure data sharing across domains, announced today the acquisition of the Trident Assured Collaboration Systems ("ACS") product line. ACS has the only U.S. government-approved Voice over IP ("VoIP") and Video Teleconference ("VTC") Cross Domain Solution ("CDS") as well as the industry's most advanced Full Motion Video ("FMV") filtering capability - functionality critical to CDS operations in an era of drones and cameras. The acquisition gives Owl a broader range of certified network perimeter defense solutions than any competitor in the market.

Owl, backed by private investment firm DC Capital Partners, has been a leading provider of CDS to the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") and Intelligence Community for more than 20 years. Owl is also the global leader in cybersecurity protection for critical infrastructure, offering the only U.S. government tested and accredited CDS available for deployment inside and outside the U.S to both government and commercial clients.

Owl's Cross Domain Solutions offer the highest level of network perimeter security, far exceeding the capabilities of firewalls and other commonplace network defenses. Owl's products are the choice for protecting the nation's most sensitive networks and systems against attack. Recent incidents have demonstrated the inability of legacy firewalls to prevent cyberattacks against critical business and operating systems and cloud-based applications. The combination of Owl and ACS's technology offers a full continuum of CDS products that provide hardware-enforced domain separation and layers of data filtering assurance rather than a single network border checkpoint with minimal content filtering.

Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman of Owl and Founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital, said, "This is another step in executing our strategic vision. The acquisition of ACS not only places Owl ahead of other Cross Domain Solution providers, but it also plays a pivotal role in our larger strategy to offer true cybersecurity protection. The future requires solutions that are cost effective and easy to implement, use, and maintain."

"The explosion of the Internet of Things ("IoT") demands cyber-secure devices, from those that control our critical infrastructure, to our homes and cars," said Campbell. "The technology Owl pioneered 20 years ago is now available in form factors small enough to be embedded inside devices. Owl has always been an early mover, the first to develop hardware-enforced network protection and now the first to offer a hardware-enforced CDS that can be embedded."

"Owl has been rapidly moving towards this number one position for the last couple of years," commented Robert Stalick, President and CEO of Owl. "With the addition of ACS, the last piece has fallen into place. Owl is now the clear leader in accredited Cross Domain Solution offerings, with the widest range of capabilities and products - solving problems from tactical to enterprise in data, voice, and video; for government, critical infrastructure and commercial enterprises."

Solutions like firewalls that worked 25 years ago as a network protection approach are no longer effective against nation-state quality attacks. As nation-state attacks increase, the approaches used by state actors begin to permeate the criminal side of cyberattacks. Effective cybersecurity now requires an integrated, multi-layered system with data diode hardware components in guards which perform intensive data examination and verification. The next generation of protection, coming out now and built on a combination of Owl and ACS technology, embeds CDS functionality in extremely low-latency, unmodifiable hardware.

Jerry B. Chernock, Partner at DC Capital, added, "It is obvious that we need to address the inadequacy of firewalls. There is a reason why our clients insist on Cross Domain Solutions and not solely on firewalls. Recent attacks, including a security breach at a prominent U.S. based cybersecurity firm and several U.S. Government agencies, have punctuated the need for intelligence, military, critical infrastructure and corporate clients to quickly evolve how they protect their networks."

"The sophistication of these technologies cannot be overstated," said Ken Walker, Chief Technology Officer at Owl. "The U.S. Government continues to set the standards for the most rigorous operational requirements and testing regimes globally, setting expectations that very few companies can meet. Owl is one of a handful of elite companies that satisfies the government-established 'Raise the Bar' requirements."

About Owl Cyber Defense Solutions

Owl has been serving the cybersecurity needs of the U.S. government since inception - providing hardware-enforced cybersecurity controls, industry leading expertise in operating system hardening, extensive device and network-based assessment services and thought-leadership in filtering/data processing disciplines. Owl Cross Domain Solutions are operating broadly in missions across both the DoD and the U.S. intelligence agencies. Globally Owl is the leader in perimeter protection for nuclear power plants, oil and gas operations, renewables and power generation and transmission, with aggressive growth occurring in the data center and cloud provider sectors. Owl continues to innovate and is bringing to market the world's first embeddable cybersecurity to serve the Internet of Things ("IoT").

Learn more at www.OwlCyberDefense.com

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making investments in U.S.-based, Government and Engineering businesses.

Learn more at www.dccp.com.

