Owens Corning Appoints José Méndez-Andino Executive Vice President And Chief Research & Development Officer

Owens Corning (OC) - Get Report today announced the appointment of José Méndez-Andino as executive vice president and chief research & development officer effective April 1.

In this newly created role, Dr. Méndez-Andino will be responsible for leveraging product, process and material science innovation to accelerate growth for the company. His accountabilities will encompass oversight of strategy and innovation across the company's three major businesses and leadership of enterprise R&D capabilities. In conjunction with this appointment, Dr. Méndez-Andino will join the company's executive committee and report directly to chairman and chief executive officer Brian Chambers.

"Material science and product and process innovation are fundamental to what we do and how we deliver value as a company," said Mr. Chambers. "José is a proven leader with expertise that uniquely positions him to advance our R&D efforts and ensure that we help our customers win and grow in the market."

Dr. Méndez-Andino joined Owens Corning in 2012 and most recently served as vice president of science and technology for the company's Insulation and Roofing businesses. Previously, he served in a variety of leadership roles with increasing responsibility across the company's R&D and technology development teams. Prior to joining Owens Corning, Dr. Méndez-Andino spent 10 years at Procter & Gamble, where he served in a variety of leadership roles spanning science, product development and new business creation.

Dr. Méndez-Andino earned a bachelor's degree in Industrial Chemistry from Universidad de Puerto Rico and a Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from The Ohio State University. He then completed his post-doctorate studies at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, he earned a master's degree in applied anthropology from the University of North Texas. He is based at the company's Granville, Ohio, science and technology center.

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500 ® company for 66 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

