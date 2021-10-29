Owens & Minor Declares 4th Quarter 2021 Dividend

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - Get Owens & Minor, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors have approved a fourth quarter 2021 dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2021.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) - Get Owens & Minor, Inc. Report is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry - from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Our Customers to Advance Healthcare TM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

