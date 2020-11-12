OWC Announces Product Compatibilities With New Apple M1 Macs

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits announced today that its current line of Thunderbolt (USB-C) external storage and docks are compatible with Apple's new M1 Macs shipping next week.

OWC has the Thunderbolt storage solutions you need to move large amounts of data in seconds or add multiple ports to your laptop with award-winning docks.

OWC Thunderbolt (USB-C) StorageWhether you're building your own drive with the OWC Envoy Express, need the rugged protection of the Envoy Pro EX SSD or the peace of mind of having all your data backed up to a ThunderBay RAID, OWC storage solutions harness the speed of Thunderbolt with capacities up to 128TB.

OWC Thunderbolt (USB-C) DocksNeed more ports? OWC provides the solutions you need to get the job done. On the go and need something that slips into your pocket? The OWC Thunderbolt 3 mini Dock lets you connect up to two 4K displays, two USB-A devices, and Ethernet. Want to build a workstation for your new MacBook Pro? With a single cable, the Thunderbolt 14-port dock lets you connect displays, drives, audio, mics, and headphones - all while charging your laptop.

"OWC Thunderbolt (USB-C) solutions are 100% compatible and ready for the new Apple M1 Macs," said Larry O'Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. "From our flagship 14-Port Thunderbolt Dock, Flex 8, and our amazingly fast and portable Envoy Pro EX, to workhorses like the ThunderBay 4 and 8, and digital centerpiece OWC Elite Pro Dock, you can enjoy the full performance and benefit of our entire Thunderbolt lineup on these new Macs—and every Mac with Thunderbolt—via USB-C."

Pricing & AvailabilityOWC's full line of award-winning Thunderbolt (USB-C) products are available now at MacSales.com.

About OWC Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability - OWC solutions are genuinely built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with its headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum certification. OWC features an award-winning technical support team and an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise. That is why OWC is here.

