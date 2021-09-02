OWC Announces Jellyfish Manager 2.0 Offering New Design, Dashboard, And Cloud Backup Integrations

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC® the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, and performance upgrade kits, announces Jellyfish Manager 2.0. The Jellyfish Manager is the modern, beautiful & intuitive interface between the user and the Jellyfish by OWC. It gives post-production teams the tools they need to be self-reliant and frees up IT teams to stay focused on their day-to-day tasks. With a style that matches the modern-day software tools creatives use daily, Jellyfish Manager is the easiest-to-use tool for server administration ever created.

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 works directly with Jellyfish servers, a specialized shared storage device that allows multiple post-production video editors to work simultaneously with 4K, 6K, and 8K footage. Video teams at some of the largest companies in the world, YouTube creators, post-production houses, and creative agencies love the Jellyfish servers for their ease of use and video workflow support.

Since then, the Jellyfish team at OWC has added a ton of new functionality that called for a new layout focused on organization and a streamlined user interface. The updated design includes easily accessible menus and deep linking throughout the whole application. System alerts are now readily available from all pages in the app also additional tooltips across the board, and intuitive terminology to speed up the learning process.

Embracing the cloud

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 now includes the most requested cloud backup services that allow you to run scheduled backups, and if necessary, recover your data from the cloud. Jellyfish Manager 2.0 also improves integration with Backblaze and included AWS and Wasabi cloud services and will include more in the future.

Enhanced workflow integrations

Frame.io syncing between Jellyfish folders and Frame.io projects are now possible without going through watch folders on your workstation. Combined with the transcoding functionality of Jellyfish Media Engine, this integration helps teams collaborate through Frame.io while storing their original footage on the Jellyfish. If you aren't already familiar, Postlab is a platform that allows teams to collaborate more efficiently in Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere Pro. It is cloud-based, but it can run locally on the Jellyfish itself instead of using the cloud with our new Jellyfish integration. We are proud that the Jellyfish is the only on-prem solution that works with Postlab Local.

"We are all excited about all this new functionality," said Josh Minney, COO, OWC. "We hope you will enjoy the improved experience. There are many improvements in the new Jellyfish Manager 2.0 that users won't notice but will allow us to build more integrations with our software and third-party applications."

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 Highlights :

Check your vitals: Monitor memory, temperature, storage, and CPU usage immediately and quickly see the health of your drives Manage file permissions: Decide who gets access to specific shares and folders with just a few clicks. Easily create and add local users and groups for your team and assign them permissions in less time than it takes to upload a cat video to Youtube

Decide who gets access to specific shares and folders with just a few clicks. Easily create and add local users and groups for your team and assign them permissions in less time than it takes to upload a cat video to Youtube Customize network settings: Jellyfish systems come completely preconfigured for 4k+ video and direct connections, but if you'd like to create and modify network settings or bond ports into your switch, we promise you won't have to read a 50-page manual first

Jellyfish systems come completely preconfigured for 4k+ video and direct connections, but if you'd like to create and modify network settings or bond ports into your switch, we promise you won't have to read a 50-page manual first Enable powerful workflows: like Jellyfish Remote Access, Snapshots, Davinci Resolve Collaborative Database, or iconik Storage Gateways

Pricing & Availability

Jellyfish Manager 2.0 will be available to all new customers and customers who have an active support plan. For more information, please visit Lumaforge.com/support

