Overview Of The Global Pharma 4.0 Market With An Emphasis On Digital Manufacturing Of Pharmaceutical Products, 2021 Report
This report provides detailed exposure to the Pharma 4.0 market. This report also highlights the current and future market potential of Pharma 4.0 along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, and drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in market growth.
This study's goals are to determine the current market scenario for Pharma 4.0 and to assess the market's growth potential during the forecast period. The research explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that will have an impact on the growth of the market for Pharma 4.0. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market for Pharma 4.0 and the future direction of the market.
Reasons for Doing This Study
Technological advances over the last three centuries have helped make people's lives easier and richer. Technology has continually advanced to a higher level from one era to the next, starting with the Industrial Revolution. Now, we are seeing the start of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 4.0.
The First Industrial Revolution followed the proto-industrialization period. This industrial revolution started in the eighteenth century with the advent of the steam engine when steam began powering everything from agriculture machinery to textile manufacturing. This industrial revolution is also called 'The Age of Mechanical Production.' Agrarian societies gave way to urbanization with steam power.
The Second Industrial Revolution began toward the end of the nineteenth century with massive technological advancements that led to the emergence of new sources of energy such as electricity, gas and oil. Other important advances in The Second Industrial Revolution included developments in steel production, chemicals and methods of communication such as the telegraph and the telephone. The Second Industrial Revolution is considered the most important one to this day because of the inventions of the automobile and the plane at the beginning of the twentieth century.
The Third Industrial Revolution was brought forth through the rise of electronics, telecommunications and of course computers. Through these new technologies, the third industrial revolution opened the doors to space exploration, Internet communications and biotechnology.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution can be described as the blurring of boundaries between the physical, digital and biological worlds. It is a fusion of advances in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), 3D printing, genetic engineering, quantum computing, and other technologies. Industry 4.0 is emerging within subsets of various vertical industries, with one of the first being the pharmaceutical industry.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global pharma 4.0 market with an emphasis on digital manufacturing of pharmaceutical products
- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global pharma 4.0 market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, end-user and region for the key market segment and sub-segments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Insight into the market potential for Pharma 4.0 industrial revolution, technology advancements, regulatory updates, and industry growth drivers and opportunities within the segment
- Discussion on issues like patent expiry and their impact on the global pharmaceutical market, and details of changes in drug development
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Pharma 4.0: Technology Background
- Introduction
- First Industrial Revolution
- Textile Industry
- Iron and Steel
- Chemical Production
- Second Industrial Revolution
- Chemical Industry
- Electricity
- Transportation
- Agriculture and Food Processing
- Third Industrial Revolution
- Fourth Industrial Revolution
Chapter 3 Medical Device Regulations
- Introduction
- Regulations
- U.S.
- Europe
- ICH Q10
Chapter 4 Pharma 4.0: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Introduction
- Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of Disease
- Current Status and Impact on Medtech
- Elective and Noncritical Procedures
- Shift in Manufacturing
- Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Medical Tourism
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma 4.0
Chapter 6 Key Technologies in Pharma 4.0
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharma
- Types of Artificial Intelligence
- Application of Artificial Intelligence in Pharma
- Pharma Companies Using AI Platform
- 3D Printing in Pharma
- Types of 3D Printing Technology
- 3D Printing Technology in Pharmaceuticals
- Pharma Players Using 3D Printing Technology
- Advantages of 3D Printing Technology in Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial Robotics in Pharma
- Application of Robots in the Pharma Industry
- Commonly Used Robots in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Pharma Industry
- Applications of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in the Pharma Industry
- Internet of Things (IoT) in the Pharma Industry
- IoT in Healthcare
- Application of IoT in Pharma
- Blockchain Technology in the Pharma Industry
- Application of Blockchain in Pharma
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Boston Scientific
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic Plc
