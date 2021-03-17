Overseas Shipholding Group Announces The Filing Of Form 12B-25

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the "Company" or "OSG") today announced that it has submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended...

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) - Get Report (the "Company" or "OSG") today announced that it has submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission a Notification of Late Filing with respect to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Notification states that the 10-K could not be filed by its original due date, March 16, 2021, without unreasonable effort or expense due to pending waivers or amendments of the financial covenant provisions of certain lending agreements.

OSG expects that these waivers and/or amendments will be completed shortly and that it will be in a position to file the 10-K on or before March 31, 2021. OSG is current and expects to remain current in its payment obligations under all of its borrowings.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) - Get Report is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG's 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATB, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also currently owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world's most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005781/en/