Overseas Adventure Travel Releases NEW 101 Tips For Solo Women Travelers

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the world opens up to travel, solo women travelers will be ready. Tried-and-true travel tips from solo women travelers form the core of the NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers, launched by Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), the leader in solo-friendly travel for women over 50. More than 80,000 solo travelers have traveled with O.AT. in the last five years.

Edited by O.A.T. Vice Chairman Harriet Lewis, the complimentary NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers features advice from O.A.T.'s most seasoned solo women travelers, Trip Experience Leaders in over 80 countries around the world, and O.A.T. associates.

"Today at Overseas Adventure Travel, more than 50% of our travelers are solo women, and they're over 60 years of age," said Harriett Lewis. "There's a very wide range of women who decide to travel as solos. Sometimes we go totally alone, other times we explore with a friend, share with a roommate, or join a group. We just love to travel and discover new things."

101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers is a "how-to" guide written specifically for the mature woman—whether she is traveling completely independently, joining a group tour, or just traveling without a partner for the first time. 101+ Tips covers a full range of topics all in one place, making it one of the most comprehensive travel resources available. The book includes insights on safety for solo travelers; money matters, including global gratuities; etiquette, dining, and culture abroad; packing like a pro; top solo-friendly destinations; and tips for specific regions of the world. The 96-page book is lightweight, designed to fit in a small travel bag or purse for handy reference.

Tip #26 recommends, "Set up a separate travel account. If you load your travel account with money and do not use your normal 'at home' account, it will spare you the headache of having to reset all your direct debits in case your travel-only account is compromised." Tip #70 advises, "Hide your money in different places. If you wear a money belt or neck pouch, wear it on the inside of your clothing. Take cash, a debit card, or a credit card—but don't put them all in one place."

Solo: Going strongSolo women represent 50% of O.A.T. passengers, with more than 31,000 travelers booked for 2021 and 2022.

"I lost my husband a few years ago, and life wasn't going to stop for me," said 9-time O.A.T. traveler Inge Brockbank. "Continuing to be active is of the utmost importance. If you don't challenge your brain, you're going to rust. I don't want to rust before my time, so I keep on exploring."

Patricia Calzia, a 20-time traveler, said, "People were surprised to hear that I was traveling solo to Morocco. They'd ask me who was going with me—who'd be looking out for me. I told them I'd be with 15 friends; I just hadn't met them yet. On O.A.T. trips, the rest of the group is so welcoming that it never feels like you're alone."

O.A.T offers Free Single Supplements on 92% of its 30,000 single spaces to support solo travelers. O.A.T. provides Free Single Supplements on all O.A.T. adventures and pre- and post-trip extensions, and free or low-cost Single Supplements on its Small Ship Adventures.

The top 5 O.A.T. adventures selected by solo women include Morocco Sahara Odyssey, Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari, Egypt & the Eternal Nile by Private Classic River-Yacht, Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions, and Japan's Cultural Treasures.

O.A.T. caters to solo travelers with an intimate and accessible experience. Groups are limited to 8-16 travelers (average of 13) by land and 20-25 (average of 22) by sea. Every O.A.T. journey is a learning adventure that not only showcases iconic sights, but takes travelers beyond them to experience the true culture through unique hands-on activities, engagement with the natural world, and authentic interactions with the local people.

To view the NEW 101+ Tips for Solo Women Travelers online or to request a complimentary copy of the booklet, visit www.oattravel.com/community/101-tips.

For a free catalog or more information about O.A.T., please visit www.oattravel.com or call 1-800-955-1925.

ABOUT OVERSEAS ADVENTURE TRAVELEstablished in 1978, Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) is part of Boston-based Grand Circle Corporation's family of travel companies, which also include Grand Circle Cruise Line and Grand Circle Travel. In 1992, owners Alan and Harriet Lewis established the nonprofit Grand Circle Foundation to support communities in which Grand Circle works and travels, including some 300 humanitarian, cultural, and educational endeavors worldwide—among them, 100 schools, in 50 countries. The Foundation is an entity of the Lewis Family Foundation, which has pledged or donated more than $200 million since 1981.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overseas-adventure-travel-releases-new-101-tips-for-solo-women-travelers-301206859.html

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel