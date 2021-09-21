Overproof Launches Overproof TEAM, Nationwide Market Representation For Beverage Alcohol Brands

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overproof - the first and only business intelligence company that creates commercial planning, execution and tracking tools for the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries - is proud to announce the launch of Overproof TEAM, a company division that plans and executes custom brand programs powered by the Overproof platform.

Brands entrust Overproof TEAM to present an elevated go-to-market strategy & serve as an extension of their field team.

Overproof TEAM partners with emerging and established brands to enter new markets, elevate their current market representation and secure new points of distribution through comprehensive brand strategies. Strategies are built, analyzed and optimized using the full suite of Overproof products, and combine brand activations, educational staff training, access to brand ambassadors and in-depth reporting.

"Overproof TEAM is an exciting step toward our mission to lead an insight-driven revolution of the beverage alcohol industry," said Marc De Kuyper, CEO of Overproof. "Our technology solutions are built to help brands create route-to-market strategies. With these tools, Overproof TEAM can leverage our proprietary industry data and a customer's business data to drive depletions and generate true brand advocacy."

Overproof TEAM will also leverage Overproof's newest technology, BarInsights , which cleans and enriches bar and restaurant data to deliver insight-rich cocktail sales and performance reports to beverage alcohol suppliers.

"We've assembled an elite team to carry out custom programs and strategic partnerships for beverage alcohol brands," said Nick Nistico, vice president of sales at Overproof. "Brands entrust us to present an elevated go-to-market strategy, serve as an extension of their current field representation, and produce results while requiring little to no time investment from them. We handle every aspect of the supplier programs we build, and offer comprehensive reporting to showcase the results."

Overproof TEAM offers competitive pricing tailored to a brand's goals. Brands gain access to the Overproof portfolio of non-competing alcoholic and non-alcoholic brands to cross promote via strategic partnerships, increasing consumer reach at a shared cost. For more information on Overproof TEAM, visit www.overproof.com/opteam.

About OverproofOverproof is the first and only business intelligence company that creates commercial planning, execution and tracking tools for the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries. Overproof's products provide customers access to real-time insights, proven methodologies, industry networks and automated tracking tools that build business success. The innovative suite includes the Overproof platform, a commercial planning and execution management portal and app fueled by Overproof Insights; Tastings, a tool that helps brands execute off-premise programs; Sixdots, the all-in-one mobile ordering platform for bars and restaurants; BarInsights, a platform that integrates directly with bar and restaurant POS systems to offer on-premise insights to suppliers; and Overproof TEAM, a division of Overproof that plans and executes custom supplier programs powered by the Overproof suite of technology solutions. At the core of Overproof's products is the belief that actionable insights inform better decisions that fuel business growth.

Overproof combines business and social goals and actively gives back to the communities it serves. Since 2020, Overproof's not-for-profit virtual happy hour program CompanyToast has contributed more than $700k to the hospitality industry by employing out-of-work bartenders and supporting local businesses. To learn more, visit www.overproof.com and https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/lymion-group-inc.

Media Contact: Diana ArellanoVice President of MarketingOverproof diana.arellano@overproof.com

