OverDrive To Acquire Kanopy

CLEVELAND, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide, announced today that it is acquiring Kanopy, a leading video streaming service for public and academic libraries.

The acquisition of Kanopy will bring one of the industry's most-acclaimed video catalogs to the OverDrive platform to better serve public and academic libraries around the world. Kanopy provides academic institutions and public libraries with an award-winning catalog of over 30,000 highly curated films. Kanopy is used by millions of students and library patrons and is available on all major web, mobile and TV platforms.

Kanopy and OverDrive will explore how working together will bring benefits to library partners, suppliers and employees through their complementary content and technologies. More details will come soon.

"Kanopy's impressive catalog of films, shorts, children's videos and documentaries will enhance options for all institutions to delight viewers of all ages," said Steve Potash, Founder and CEO of OverDrive. "The Kanopy apps and streaming viewing experience are excellent services to further benefit our network of public libraries and academic partners."

"Kanopy is thrilled to join the OverDrive family," said Kanopy CEO Kevin Sayar. "The Kanopy team is excited to bring our passion for film to further our shared goal of helping libraries provide access to valuable media resources that promote lifelong learning."

The terms of the acquisition were not announced.

About OverDriveOverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 65,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

About Kanopy Kanopy partners with libraries and filmmakers around the globe to give patrons, students and faculty free access to high-quality films that stimulate imagination, promote learning, and spark meaningful conversations. Many of the titles found on Kanopy, including iconic films produced by A24, Criterion Collection, Paramount, PBS and Kino Lorber, are unavailable elsewhere in the library market. Kanopy is used by millions of students and library patrons and is available on all major web, mobile and TV devices. www.kanopy.com

