Overdrive Marketing Inc. Acquires Leading U.S. Sports Betting Brand TheRX.com

DALLAS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overdrive Marketing Inc. has purchased popular online sports wagering portal TheRX.com in a deal worth $2.4 million.

The acquisition puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the huge potential of the U.S. sports betting industry.

TheRX.com has operated one of the world's largest sports betting forums since 1995, and it also provides daily sports news, picks and insight.

Overdrive Marketing Inc. is a Texas-based company that operates OddsTrader.com, a leading platform for U.S. betting odds, stats, live scores and injury reports.

Timothy Seay, Chief Executive Officer at Overdrive, commented

"The acquisition of TheRX.com puts us in a strong position to capitalize on the huge potential of the burgeoning U.S. sports betting industry.

Overdrive Marketing, Inc., has stated it will rebuild the website and relaunch it in time for the 2021 football campaign.

Media Contact: Manny Alvarez (972) 362 4293 malvarez@overdrivemktg.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overdrive-marketing-inc-acquires-leading-us-sports-betting-brand-therxcom-301264529.html

SOURCE Overdrive Marketing, Inc.