Overair Unveils Much Anticipated Butterfly EVTOL Design, A Culmination Of Decades Of Military Grade Vertical Lift Technology

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Overair, Inc. ("Overair") today revealed the commercial design of its revolutionary Butterfly all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for advanced air mobility. Until now, Overair's rapidly growing team of engineers and technicians has been operating in stealth mode, integrating technologies from 20+ years of aerospace innovation led by Abe Karem, designer of iconic aircraft such as the Predator. Leveraging that legacy of the Department of Defense and privately backed technology, Butterfly is designed to be the most robust, efficient, and quiet aircraft in its class - a mobility workhorse that produces zero carbon emissions in flight.

Butterfly's unique capability stems from its breakthrough propulsion system, known as Optimum Speed Propulsion (OSP). Butterfly's four large propellers spin slowly in hover and even slower cruise, resulting in two primary aerodynamic advantages. First, the props are so efficient that hover flight consumes only a small fraction of the available motor power, giving Butterfly extra payload capacity and power margins to operate safely in challenging environmental conditions. Second, the slow-turning props produce very little noise, optimizing Butterfly for high-density routes over sensitive communities.

Overair intends to commercialize Butterfly's competitive advantages to become a global leader in advanced air mobility, vertically integrating to meet demand as a manufacturer, maintainer, and operator. "This is just a fundamentally different type of aircraft," says Ben Tigner, Overair CEO. "Butterfly is a transportation system optimized for safety, utilization, passenger experience, and affordability. Our goal is to become a trusted part of our riders' daily routines and a trusted partner for the communities we serve."

Butterfly's novel design combines the low energy and maintenance costs of all-electric vehicles with the robust flight qualities of OSP, unlocking a reliable aviation solution over congested metropolitan areas. This combination will enable Overair to pass Butterfly's value to its customers through competitive pricing with today's ground transportation options.

Amid the rising focus on reducing aviation's carbon footprint, Overair expects to certify Butterfly with the FAA in 2025. Following certification, Overair will launch commercial operations in targeted US and South Korea markets, where Overair's strategic partner Hanwha Systems is leading the advanced air mobility revolution.

About Overair

Overair is positioned to be a global leader in advanced air mobility. Based in Santa Ana, California, Overair's rapidly growing team of engineers and executives is harnessing decades of military aircraft innovation led by Abe Karem, creator of the Predator unmanned aerial vehicle and the A160 Hummingbird, to design, manufacture, service, and operate all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. With a path to FAA certification in 2025, Overair is dedicated to making the world a smaller, cleaner place for everyone using Butterfly, the most robust, efficient, and quiet aircraft in its class. To learn more, visit overair.com.

Media contact: Josh Aronoff 316454@email4pr.com949-503-7503

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/overair-unveils-much-anticipated-butterfly-evtol-design-a-culmination-of-decades-of-military-grade-vertical-lift-technology-301354293.html

SOURCE Overair, Inc.