OverActive Media Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Chris Overholt, President and Chief Executive Officer, OverActive Media Group, ("OverActive Media" or the "Company") (TSXV: OAM), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

OAM is active in the global sports, media and entertainment industry with a mandate to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products focused on esports, video games, content, culture and live and online events for today's generation of fans. OAM owns franchises in the most important esports leagues in the world, including the Call of Duty League, the Overwatch League, the League of Legends European Championship, the LVP Superliga, and is a founding shareholder of B Site Inc., an entity owned by team organizations for the purpose of collaborating in esports leagues and tournaments, including Flashpoint, the first team-owned CS:GO league.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies.

Date: Monday July 19, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

