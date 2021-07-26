OverActive Media Announces Results Of The Special Meeting Of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. (formerly Abigail Capital Corporation) (" OverActive" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters presented at the special meeting of shareholders...

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. (formerly Abigail Capital Corporation) (" OverActive" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters presented at the special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2021 (the " Meeting") by the requisite majorities as set out in the Company's management information circular dated June 21, 2021 (the " Circular").

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company passed the following resolutions:

Resolution to fix the number of directors at seven (7) until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Resolution to elect three (3) board members, being Rizwan Jamal, Robin Brudner and Jamie Firsten

The board of directions of the Company is now comprised of Sheldon Pollack, Christina Bianco, Jeffrey Kimel, Michael Kimel, Rizwan Jamal, Robin Brudner and Jamie Firsten.

