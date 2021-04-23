Over $ 95 Million Growth In Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024 | Key Drivers, Trends, And Market Forecasts | 17000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the gaming chair market and it is poised to grow by USD 95.02 million during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the type, the table segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?The growing popularity of PC games and gaming consoles is the major trend in the market.
- Who are the top players in the market?AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Components Inc., DXRacer USA LLC, GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, Raidmax, Shenzhen MARK Technology Co. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3 are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the rising demand for ergonomic gaming chairs. However, the increasing adoption of mobile games might challenge growth.
- How big is the APAC market?43% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Corsair Components Inc., DXRacer USA LLC, GT Omega Racing Ltd., Impakt SA, Raidmax, Shenzhen MARK Technology Co. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., and ThunderX3 are some of the major market participants. Although the demand for ergonomic gaming chairs will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing adoption of mobile games is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this gaming chair market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Gaming Chair Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Table
- Hybrid
- Platform
- Price
- Mid Range
- Low Range
- High Range
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gaming chair market report covers the following areas:
- Gaming Chair Market Size
- Gaming Chair Market Trends
- Gaming Chair Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of PC games and gaming consoles as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming chair market growth during the next few years.
Gaming Chair Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming chair market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming chair market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming chair market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming chair market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Table - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Platform - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Price
- Market segments
- Comparison by Price placement
- Mid range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Low range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- High range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Price
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AKRacing America Inc.
- Arozzi North America
- Corsair Components Inc.
- DXRacer USA LLC
- GT Omega Racing Ltd.
- Impakt SA
- Raidmax
- Shenzhen MARK Technology Co.Ltd.
- Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.
- ThunderX3
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
