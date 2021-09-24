Over $ 639 Mn Growth In Hot And Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025 | Rising Demand For Water Dispensers To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot and cold water dispensers market is poised to grow by USD 639.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot and cold water dispensers market is poised to grow by USD 639.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlantis, Blue Star Ltd., Celli Spa, Culligan International Co., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pentair Plc, Primo Water Corp., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising demand for water dispensers and increase in the adoption of multiple marketing strategies by key vendors will offer immense growth opportunities, low product replacement cycle will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: SegmentationHot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bottled



Plumbed-in

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hot and cold water dispensers market report covers the following areas:

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market size

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market trends

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market industry analysis

This study identifies multiple advantages associated with the use of water dispensers as one of the prime reasons driving the hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next few years.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hot and cold water dispensers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hot and cold water dispensers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hot and cold water dispensers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hot and cold water dispensers market vendors

