Over $59M In Assets Sold Through HiBid.com In Record-Breaking Week; Bidding Now Open For Holiday Jewelry, Rare Coins, Exercise Equipment, And More

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $59 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,228 auctions held on the site from December 7th through December 13th. Bidders placed 1.54 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 461,840 lots for auctioneers. On Sunday alone, HiBid.com auctioneers sold more than 108,000 lots.

December 7th-December 13th HiBid.com HighlightsGross auction proceeds: $59,338,088Gross merchandise volume: $92,341,061Lots sold: 461,840Online-only auctions: 1,142Webcast auctions: 86Average bidders per day: 923,000Average bids per day: 1.54 million

Current AuctionsBelow are just a few examples of the many Featured and Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on special holiday jewelry, rare coins from half cents to early gold, and high-quality exercise equipment.

Boxing Day Global Jewelry AuctionSeller: Affordable CreationsDates: December 11th-December 21stLots: 1,450 View Auction Items

Collector's Special Coin AuctionSeller: Gold Standard Auctions Dates: October 30th-December 15thLots: 249 View Auction Items

Highline Athletic Club AuctionSeller: James G. Murphy Co. Dates: December 9th-December 16thLots: 365 View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us352-414-1947 sales@auctionflex.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-59m-in-assets-sold-through-hibidcom-in-record-breaking-week-bidding-now-open-for-holiday-jewelry-rare-coins-exercise-equipment-and-more-301193565.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex