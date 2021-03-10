Over $ 450 Million Growth In Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2021-2025 | Includes Insights On Key Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is expected to grow by USD 456.18 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market will witness a negativeimpact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increasedin 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market Participants:

Aygaz AS

Aygaz AS operates its business through segments such as Gas and petroleum products, Electricity, and Other operations. The company offers a wide range of small cylinders and household gas cylinders.

China Huanri Group Co. Ltd.

China Huanri Group Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Plumbing Valve, Plumbing Fitting, Cylinder, Tank, and Gas valve & Accessories. The company offers a range of LPG cylinders such as HR40001 14LB, HR40002 20LB, HR40003 30LB, and HR40004-1.

Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd.

Hebei baigong high-pressure vessel Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ISO11120 Cylinder series that comply with the international standard of ISO11120.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is segmented as below:

Type

Metal



Composite

Geography

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is driven by the increasing use of LPG in many applications. In addition, other factors such as rising subsidies offered by governments to promote LPG use are expected to trigger the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

