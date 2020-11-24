Over $41.6 Million In Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open For Vehicles, Restaurant Supplies, Jewelry, And More

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com traffic remains high, with more than $41.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets sold through the auction site last week. 1,212 auctions were held through the site from November 16th through the 22nd, with 883,000 bidders submitting 1.37 million bids per day, on average. More than 423,674 lots were sold throughout the week, an increase 24,694 over the previous week.

HiBid recently introduced premium spots for category-based featured auctions every Monday. Featured auctions are displayed on category searches on HiBid.com, and on their respective HiBid portal sites (such as Coins.HiBid.com and Jewelry.HiBid.com). Category-based featured auction spots can be found after the state portal featured auctions at Featured.HiBid.com. Bidding for featured auctions remains open until 1:00 p.m. EST on Mondays.

November 16th-22nd HiBid.com HighlightsGross auction proceeds: $41,666,656 (USD)Gross merchandise volume: $61,984,477 (USD)Lots sold: 423,674Online-only auctions: 1,116Webcast auctions: 96Average bidders per day: 833,000Average bids per day: 1.37 million

Current AuctionsWhat follows is a sampling of Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including cars, impounded vehicles, bakery and restaurant supplies, light fixtures, and much more. Also noteworthy this week is a Christmas tree charity online auction.

Hope House Christmas Tree Charity Online AuctionSeller: Kelso & Company Auctioneers Inc. Dates: November 20th-December 1stLots: 8 View Auction Items

Bakery & Restaurant Equipment Auction Seller: Storey's Auctions Date: December 15thLots: 52 View Auction Items

Impounded Vehicle AuctionSeller: JD Newell Auctioneers Dates: November 15th-25thLots: 50 View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction FlexHiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

