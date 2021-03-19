Over 400 Applications Submitted For Xtreme Fighting Championships' Southwest Tryout Event On March 28 In Oklahoma City

DESTIN, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC: DKMR) official Southwest Tryout Event is March 28 at American Elite MMA in Oklahoma City, the day after the organization's next event, YoungGuns 1 on March 27 at...

DESTIN, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC: DKMR) official Southwest Tryout Event is March 28 at American Elite MMA in Oklahoma City, the day after the organization's next event, YoungGuns 1 on March 27 at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.

XFC received more than 400 applications for the Tryout Event, the highest number of applications received among its most recent Tryout Events in Atlanta and Detroit. One-hundred intriguing applicants have been selected and invited to test their skills in front of the XFC's management and matchmaking team.

Past Tryout Events have been attended by high-level competitors with international experience, and have yielded new XFC YoungGuns contenders Austin Bashi and Enzo Perez, who both fight at YoungGuns 1 on March 27 at FireLake Arena.

XFC President Myron Molotky on the upcoming XFC Southwest Tryout Event: "XFC Tryout Events across the United States have yielded amazing results, and we've raised our expectations in Oklahoma. We're looking for the hungriest and most talented young fighters in the sport. If you're not going to bring it with everything you've got, there won't be an opportunity for you in the XFC Hexagon."

About XFCXtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact: Ed Kapp ed.kapp1@gmail.com

