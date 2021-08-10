Over $ 4 Bn Growth Expected In Submarine Fiber Cable Market During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The submarine fiber cable market size is expected to increase by USD 4.34 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The report on the submarine fiber cable market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies rising demand for higher bandwidth as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by end-user (consortia, private enterprises, and governments and development banks) and geography ( Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America). The dropping installation costs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the submarine fiber cable market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The submarine fiber cable market covers the following areas:
Submarine Fiber Cable Market SizingSubmarine Fiber Cable Market ForecastSubmarine Fiber Cable Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alcatel Submarine Networks Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- Hexatronic Group AB
- Huawei Marine Networks Co. Ltd
- Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- Prysmian Spa
- SSG cable group
- SubCom LLC
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Investment Source
- Market segments
- Comparison by Investment source
- Consortia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Investment Source
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
