Over 30 Healthcare Accounts Make Major Investment In Tecsys' Supply Chain Platform In Post-Pandemic End-to-End Overhaul

Tecsys emerges as preferred end-to-end healthcare supply chain software partner as hospitals, health systems and healthcare 3PLs modernize outdated systems to contend with evolving complexity and regulations in healthcare logistics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, is privileged to announce that its Elite™ Healthcare supply chain management platform is playing a fundamental role in the U.S. healthcare industry as supply chains are remastered in the aftermath of one of the nation's greatest operational stress tests. Since the beginning of COVID-19 shutdowns, Tecsys has added nearly a dozen new healthcare organizations to its network of customers and deepened its partnerships with several existing customers, with over 30 healthcare accounts investing in major supply chain initiatives to help contend with the operational fractures exposed by the pandemic.

Tecsys is working with a number of customers looking to leverage technology better suited to the complexities of today's healthcare supply chain. As previously announced, "By utilizing Tecsys' services, Mayo Clinic will gain a digitally integrated end-to-end supply chain platform with enterprise visibility and agility." Organizations equally focused on supply chain execution excellence, like Gunderson Health System, McLeod Health, Orlando Regional Healthcare System and Medical University of South Carolina, to name a few, are among Tecsys' growing customer base focused on modernizing their operations.

"Those who are familiar with Tecsys know how profoundly committed we are to the healthcare market, and how important it is to us that we are positive contributors to this next era in healthcare supply chain," said Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "But I want to stress that this is not a new problem. The turning point for healthcare supply chain was already underway, if not sluggishly; the pandemic simply tightened the radius on that turn, forcing mid and late adopters to catch up to a more economical and stable approach to managing supplies within a complex logistics ecosystem."

Tecsys' healthy momentum in the healthcare market reflects the growing need for intelligent supply chain management as regulatory requirements and complexities intensify. The supply chain software provider has earned a reputation in the healthcare arena for its approach toward integrated management of healthcare supply chain activities. In a recent white paper, A Holistic, Integrated Approach to the Healthcare Supply Chain, Tecsys outlines its methodology to achieve operational efficiency and hard dollar savings by addressing this uniquely fragmented industry.

"We selected Tecsys to automate demand capture at over 200 inventory locations in order to unencumber staff from collecting demand data at the inventory site while ensuring alignment with the health system's forthcoming ERP needs," commented Matt VonderHaar, director of Supply Chain Analytics, UC Health.

"We're building a digital supply chain lattice that is far greater than the sum of its parts […] Tecsys stitches together old and new tech to build that end-to-end visibility," said Chris Jellison, vice president, Pharmacy at Parkview Health.

Carmen Winfield, vice president of Procurement Service for McLeod Health, said, "With Tecsys across our clinical areas, our organization will have access to more accurate usage data and analytics. This helps us be more efficient and better positioned to make strategic supply chain decisions that maintain our standards of excellence while optimizing inventory availability and controlling costs."

"Supply chain at Spectrum Health has transformed from a tactical expense center to a strategic business enabler and having leading tools has been a major part of that transformation," added Sarai Vanderwood, director, Distribution & Inventory at Spectrum Health.

The healthcare supply chain is unlike that in any other industry. For most hospitals, the parties and processes required to get a product from the manufacturer to the point of use are many and varied, resulting in high costs and significant waste. Most healthcare organizations are managing supplies using outdated information technology systems that cannot communicate with one another, and rely on manual keying across procurement, inventory, transcription, and replenishment systems.

About TecsysTecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

