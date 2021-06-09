Over $ 22 Billion Growth Expected In Spa Market During 2021-2025 | Increase In Availability Of Flotation Therapy Spa Services To Be A Major Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 22.08 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the spa market to register a CAGR of over 6%.

Set to grow by USD 22.08 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the spa market to register a CAGR of over 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Spa Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Spa Market is segmented as below:

Type

Day/club/salon Spa



Hotel/resort Spa



Destination Spa



Medical Spa



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

Spa Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the spa market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Spa Market size

Spa Market trends

Spa Market industry analysis

The growing wellness tourism industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Spa Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist spa market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spa market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spa market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spa market vendors

