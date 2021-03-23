Over $ 125 Billion Growth In Global Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020-2024 | Insights On Key Vendor Offerings And Market Forecast For New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is expected to grow by USD 125.19 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Participants:

Alphabet Inc.Alphabet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Google and Other Bets. The company offers Daydream View. It is a virtual reality platform developed by Google, for use with a headset into which a smartphone is inserted.

HP Inc.HP Inc. operates its business through segments such as Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The company offers HP REVERB VIRTUAL REALITY HEADSET - PRO EDITION. It is an advanced virtual reality platform, used with a headset for various professional uses.

Facebook Inc.Facebook Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Oculus Rift S: It is an advanced VR gaming system powered by a PC.

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is segmented as below:

Technology

AR



VR

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is driven by increasing demand for AR and VR technology. In addition, other factors such as the increasing number of M&A activities are expected to trigger the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

