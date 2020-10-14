Outstanding Service Brings Home National Award

GRIMSBY, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Line Tele Response of Berkeley, CA has been honored with the exclusive 2020 Award of Excellence for 15 consecutive years. The Award is presented annually by the Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X), the industry's Trade Association for providers of call centre services including telephone answering and message delivery. Direct Line Tele Response was presented with the Award recently at the CAM-X 56th Annual Virtual Convention and Trade Show.

Ken Goldenberg, President and Owner of Direct Line Tele Response says, "I am incredibly proud of our staff. To earn this distinguished award, especially through the Covid-19 Pandemic, speaks volumes about our commitment to excellence. Our new moniker, 'Excellence While Essential, clearly defines the value we deliver to our clients."

Independent judges are contracted by CAM-X to evaluate message services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:

Response Time

Courteousness of Rep

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"Congratulations to this year's winners of the Award of Excellence! The Award of Excellence program is designed to evaluate the caller first in every aspect of the call. By winning this prestigious award you are demonstrating your commitment to customer service excellence and bettering our industry. Congratulations!" says CAM-X President Garrett Bidewell.

Now a fifteen-time winner, Direct Line Tele Response has earned the Platinum Award for fifteen consecutive years. CAM-X extends its congratulations to the staff of Direct Line Tele Response on their proven quality service to their customers.

About CAM-X

CAM-X is a Canadian based trade Association for the Call Management industry which includes call centres, telephone answering services, telemarketing services, and other communication services. Their goal is to contribute to their members' profitability by fostering a willingness to exchange ideas, experiences and solutions while promoting the general welfare and ethical standards of our industry. Please visit www.camx.ca for more information.

SOURCE Direct Line Tele Response