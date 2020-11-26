Outstanding Korean Products Introduced At TradeKorea Webpage - Beauty & Fashion

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) announced that they have prepared the online exhibition of outstanding Made-In-Korea products on Tradekorea.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) announced that they have prepared the online exhibition of outstanding Made-In-Korea products on Tradekorea.com. This online platform is reaching out to outstanding Korean sellers to vitalize the economy that has gone down due to COVID-19.

Visitors can click on the desired products to see more information about the products and make inquiries to the sellers directly with just a click of a button.

The products have been divided into six categories, Electronics & IoT, Health & Medical, Industrial Materials, Beauty and Fashion, Food & Beverages, and Home & Living. Popular products displayed at the Tradekorea.com website are LED gadgets, AI-applied products, beauty aids, masks, industrial tools and equipment, cosmetics, skincare products, snacks, teas, and home products.

Some of the attention-grabbing products from Tradekorea.com are as follows.

All-in-one, on-the-go cosmetic kit - Blessed Moon Kit

Blessed Moon Kit is a very convenient, all-in-one makeup kit the provides a chic and effortless look on-the-go. It may look small, but this kit has complete, full-face makeup. The kit includes foundation, blush, lipstick, eye-shadows, eyeliner, mirror, and eye and lip applicator. A simplified makeup routine is available from a neatly stored pocket-sized container. Take it anywhere, office, school, or travel. The kit is compact and convenient; it literally fits anywhere!

Best of all, the palettes inside the kit are replaceable; change out the colors, or refill them when finished. Ladies may personalize it and change out the color as they wish.

Pure Mineral Sun Cream

Pure Mineral Sun Cream by ASIS-TOBE offers powerful UV defense, moisturizing and soothing benefits without being sticky or leave white traces after application. The company only allowed EWG green-verified ingredients for the product line. A creamy sunblock with 100% mineral filter to reflect off harmful UV rays with SPF50+/PA++++. Also, the green complex provides long-lasting hydration and protection for the skin. Apply an appropriate amount to the face on the final stage of the skincare routine.

ASIS-TOBE offers a mild formula that allows any skin type to feel comfortable. Hypoallergenic products are the perfect companion for anyone's daily skincare routine. Easy-to-use packaging and big-sized bottles add practical value to the brand, while the price is still reasonable. Also, the product line has been dermatologist tested.

More interesting items can be found in different categories on the product page. With new outstanding products made with advanced technology rolling in continuously, KITA and MSS are expecting to see more traffic inflow to the website and hope that they lead to sales of the products, thus helping the Korean companies to find new sales channels in the overseas market.

https://youtu.be/4tKVgaEof5Q

