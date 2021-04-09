Outset Medical Named A Winner In Round 2 Of The KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) have named Outset Medical's Tablo Hemodialysis System ® one of seven winners in Round 2 of the KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge, recognizing innovative solutions for safely delivering kidney care during the pandemic. Specifically designed to simplify dialysis treatment for patients and providers, Tablo is a first-of-its-kind enterprise solution that lowers the cost and complexity of dialysis and is approved for use across the entire continuum of care.

The KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge recognizes solutions that reduce the transmission of the coronavirus among people with kidney diseases and/or reduce the risk of kidney damage among people who contract the virus. The challenge encouraged healthcare providers, staff, patients and caregivers on the front lines to share demonstrated solutions - particularly those implemented during the pandemic. With a total prize pool of $300,000, the KidneyX COVID-19 Kidney Care Challenge aims to share processes, systems, best practices and tools with frontline communities.

The pandemic brought about a critical need to reduce patient proximity during dialysis treatments to reduce transmission rates, and the Tablo Hemodialysis System introduced a technology-forward solution. Tablo incorporates sensors to track treatment, which are securely and wirelessly transmitted to the cloud. Through the TabloHubTM web interface, clinicians are able to remotely view treatment data in near real-time, reducing the risk of COVID-19 exposure while maintaining a high standard of care.

"In response to the pandemic, we incorporated feedback from clinicians to update the design of TabloHub to provide near real-time treatment data," said Dr. Michael Aragon, Chief Medical Officer at Outset Medical. "This resulted in not only visualizing individual treatments from a safe distance, but also displaying the status of all Tablo systems, creating efficiencies for the hospital staff. We're focused on transforming and simplifying the dialysis experience by incorporating modern sensor, software and data analytics technology and we're honored to be recognized by HHS and ASN for our efforts."

Outset Medical's TabloHub enables physicians to remotely support and monitor this vulnerable patient population with live and historical data. Transforming TabloHub into a user-friendly, real-time display required minimizing data latency, leading to novel methods to transmit, display and interact with data. The platform enables clinicians to see a real-time view into patient treatment, with insight into patient data including pressures, alarms, ultrafiltration (UF), blood flow rate and remaining treatment time. This option supported flexible resource management during the COVID-19 staffing crisis, highlighted by the deployment of fifty Tablo Hemodialysis Systems to hospitals in New York and Long Island as a part of the COVID-19 disaster recovery response with HHS and the New York State Department of Health.

In addition to remote monitoring, Tablo also creates other efficiencies within the hospital. An all-in-one device with integrated water purification and on-demand dialysate production, Tablo eliminates the need for industrial water treatment rooms required to operate traditional hemodialysis machines. Tablo's independence from this infrastructure enables bedside dialysis in the acute setting, saving the time and expense of transporting patients elsewhere for dialysis. With simplified operation through advanced software, sensor technology and a consumer-friendly touchscreen design, nurses are easily trained on Tablo within hours, expanding the level of staff who can treat patients on Tablo.

See the full list of winners here.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

About KidneyX

The Kidney Innovation Accelerator (KidneyX), a public-private partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the American Society of Nephrology (ASN), is accelerating innovation in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of kidney diseases. KidneyX seeks to improve the lives of people with kidney disease by expediting the development of drugs, devices, biologics, and other therapies across the spectrum of kidney care.

KidneyX has already completed three competitions, awarding $4 million in prizes: the Patient Innovator Challenge and Redesign Dialysis Phase 1 and Phase 2. These competitions sought to improve the quality of life for people with kidney failure by improving current dialysis treatment through innovations that reduce infection risk, improve vascular access, and replace kidney functions. The $10 million Artificial Kidney Prize, a competition to accelerate artificial kidney development toward human clinical trials, is accepting Phase 1 submissions until March 24, 2021.

For more information, visit kidneyx.org.

About the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) enhances and protects the health and well-being of all Americans. HHS fulfills that mission by providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. For more information, visit hhs.gov.

About the American Society of Nephrology

Since 1966, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 21,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, visit asn-online.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210409005043/en/