Outreach Named A Leader In Sales Engagement By Independent Research Firm

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the number one sales engagement platform, today announced that it was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Engagement, Q3 2020. The platform earned the highest scores possible in 11 criteria in the evaluation and received the highest score of any vendor in the current offering category. Forrester recognized Outreach as "a strong fit for organizations that value innovation and category leadership."

"Forrester is absolutely correct when they point out 2020 will be remembered as a 'watershed moment' for B2B selling," said Manny Medina, co-founder and CEO of Outreach. "The pandemic has amplified the need for all companies to invest in a sales engagement solution. Sales leaders need a trusted partner to give them a better way to drive business outcomes. Our current offering gives sales reps and leaders the visibility and efficiency they need right now, during times of rapid change with the proven ability to drive increases in pipeline and revenue."

In its vendor profile, the Forrester report noted that "Outreach outpaces others with product innovation and an intuitive platform." The report also states, "One reference customer described the vendor's current functionality as having 'transformed the way we do business and something we could not go without.'"

Outreach received the highest possible scores in 11 criteria in the report including service and support, user experience - interface, partner and customer ecosystem, and execution roadmap. In addition, the company was the only vendor to score 5 out of 5 in the security, privacy, and compliance and governance criterion.

"It's amazing to think how quickly the Outreach platform has evolved from supporting mainly tech startups to some of the largest enterprise customers in the world. Without the dedicated work our team has done to build trust and invest in a robust and innovative platform, we would not have grown at the pace we have nor attracted these large customers with global needs," Medina added.

As the only "unicorn" (a startup valued over $1 billion) among those evaluated, Outreach is cited in the report for "…investing heavily in product development and extending partnerships to increase its appeal to larger enterprises." The Forrester Wave notes, "…Outreach maintains an impressive network of more than 1,000 partners and reinvests 40% of its revenues in R&D to advance platform capabilities."

Outreach was also named the fourth-fastest growing technology company in North America in 2019 by Deloitte 1 and the only sales engagement platform to be listed on Forbes's Cloud 100 . Outreach continues to innovate and develop new products, and earlier this year announced Outreach Kaia ( Knowledge AI Assistant), a revolutionary real-time, voice-enabled knowledge assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that makes every sales rep more effective and every customer conversation more productive.

About OutreachOutreach is the number one sales engagement platform with the largest customer base and industry-leading usage. Outreach helps companies dramatically increase productivity and drive smarter, more insightful engagement with their customers. More than 4,500 companies such as Adobe, Tableau, DoorDash, Splunk, DocuSign, and SAP depend on Outreach's enterprise-scale, unparalleled customer adoption, and robust AI-powered innovation. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io .

